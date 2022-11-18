ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

CBS Sports

Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
BOULDER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

UNC men’s basketball falls to San Jose State, 80-69, in return home

UNC (1-3) faced San Jose State (4-1) out of the Mountain West and played tough in the first half. The second half, however, featured a lack of energy and aggression, leading the Bears to an 80-69 loss. “In no way am I discouraged,” said UNC coach Steve Smiley. “When you...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

CSU men’s basketball looks to bounce back from first loss

After suffering its first loss of the season Friday to College of Charleston, the Colorado State men’s basketball team will look to close out play at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic with a victory Sunday. The Rams will play Penn State in the third-place game at 4 p.m....
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Kiszla: In barren football landscape of Colorado, the Orediggers of Mines have struck gold

GOLDEN – It’s not easy to strike gold in the barren football landscape of Colorado. To rise above the losers, a tough mind with serious engineering know-how is required. Football in Colorado “gets its fair share of hate, but I think there are a lot of good players here,” said Colorado School of Mines defensive tackle Jack Peterson, born and raised in Fort Collins.
GOLDEN, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Defensive back Ayden Hector making big impact for Rams

It was a special moment for Ayden Hector. The Colorado State redshirt sophomore defensive back had gotten a hint a couple of weeks before that he might be one of a few players being awarded scholarships after walking on to the program. Sunday, he met with head coach Jay Norvell...
FORT COLLINS, CO
247Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
BOULDER, CO
KJCT8

Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15) After a dramatic win over...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
High School Football PRO

Arvada , November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ARVADA, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Mount Evans should be renamed Mount Blue Sky, Colorado naming board recommends

Mount Evans, the 14er named after a territorial governor forced to resign following the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864, could soon be renamed Mount Blue Sky. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board unanimously recommended the name change of the Clear Creek County landmark at a meeting this week, after petitioners filed the request to remove the Evans name in an attempt to help members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes heal.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

The Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen

Denver drivers should take easy roads during the upcoming snowstorm, according to records from the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. DJ Summers reports. The Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen. Denver drivers should take easy roads during the upcoming snowstorm, according to records from the Denver Department...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Survivor of Club Q mass shooting

Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Daniel Aston, killed in Club Q shooting, remembered …. Sabrina Aston, mother of Daniel...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

9 p.m. Denver weather update: 8-10 more hours of snow

A heavier band of snow is impacting parts of the Front Range. Here's Dave Fraser's 9 p.m. Denver snow update. 9 p.m. Denver weather update: 8-10 more hours of …. A heavier band of snow is impacting parts of the Front Range. Here's Dave Fraser's 9 p.m. Denver snow update.
DENVER, CO

