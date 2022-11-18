Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC men’s basketball falls to San Jose State, 80-69, in return home
UNC (1-3) faced San Jose State (4-1) out of the Mountain West and played tough in the first half. The second half, however, featured a lack of energy and aggression, leading the Bears to an 80-69 loss. “In no way am I discouraged,” said UNC coach Steve Smiley. “When you...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC wins Big Sky regular season title outright after 3-2 win at Eastern Washington
UNC (18-8, 12-3 Big Sky) beat Eastern Washington (10-17, 5-10 Big Sky) in a five-set reverse sweep (14-25, 16-25, 25-11, 25-19, 15-9). The victory secured the Big Sky title outright, clinched top seed in the league tournament and extended the team’s winning streak to 10 matches. “We just weren’t...
Fort Morgan Times
CSU men’s basketball looks to bounce back from first loss
After suffering its first loss of the season Friday to College of Charleston, the Colorado State men’s basketball team will look to close out play at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic with a victory Sunday. The Rams will play Penn State in the third-place game at 4 p.m....
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado volleyball cruises to sweep over Idaho in regular season finale
UNC (19-8, 13-3 Big Sky) cruised to a three-set victory over Idaho (4-24, 1-15 Big Sky) to close the regular season. The team already secured the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and won the regular season title, so it was mostly playing for pride and preparation for next week.
Fort Morgan Times
Kiszla: In barren football landscape of Colorado, the Orediggers of Mines have struck gold
GOLDEN – It’s not easy to strike gold in the barren football landscape of Colorado. To rise above the losers, a tough mind with serious engineering know-how is required. Football in Colorado “gets its fair share of hate, but I think there are a lot of good players here,” said Colorado School of Mines defensive tackle Jack Peterson, born and raised in Fort Collins.
Fort Morgan Times
Defensive back Ayden Hector making big impact for Rams
It was a special moment for Ayden Hector. The Colorado State redshirt sophomore defensive back had gotten a hint a couple of weeks before that he might be one of a few players being awarded scholarships after walking on to the program. Sunday, he met with head coach Jay Norvell...
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
KJCT8
Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15) After a dramatic win over...
Arvada , November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Columbine High School football team will have a game with Ralston Valley High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Fort Morgan Times
Mount Evans should be renamed Mount Blue Sky, Colorado naming board recommends
Mount Evans, the 14er named after a territorial governor forced to resign following the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864, could soon be renamed Mount Blue Sky. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board unanimously recommended the name change of the Clear Creek County landmark at a meeting this week, after petitioners filed the request to remove the Evans name in an attempt to help members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes heal.
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
Here’s how much snow Denver could see by Friday
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning as another round of snow and cold moves into Colorado.
KDVR.com
The Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen
Denver drivers should take easy roads during the upcoming snowstorm, according to records from the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. DJ Summers reports. The Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen. Denver drivers should take easy roads during the upcoming snowstorm, according to records from the Denver Department...
KDVR.com
Survivor of Club Q mass shooting
Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Daniel Aston, killed in Club Q shooting, remembered …. Sabrina Aston, mother of Daniel...
KDVR.com
9 p.m. Denver weather update: 8-10 more hours of snow
A heavier band of snow is impacting parts of the Front Range. Here's Dave Fraser's 9 p.m. Denver snow update. 9 p.m. Denver weather update: 8-10 more hours of …. A heavier band of snow is impacting parts of the Front Range. Here's Dave Fraser's 9 p.m. Denver snow update.
Comments / 0