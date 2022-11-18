ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: November 18

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, beef was donated for a good cause. The Eastern Sate Exposition donated premium beef from a prize 4-H steer to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard, Springfield’s Open Pantry and Friends of the Homeless Friday. Each organization received about 200 pounds of beef! Big E President and CEO Gene Cassidy said the donation will help feed the hungry in the community and it draws attention to the importance of farmers and livestock in our daily lives.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston. Police say the preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University...
WALTHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Downed tree poles, wires cause large power outage in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to W. Orange Road in Orange Sunday morning for a reported power outage. According to the Orange Fire Department, the outage came as a result of downed tree poles and wires on W. Orange Road near the solar farm. Officials do not have a...
ORANGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a working chimney fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham. According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, Three Rivers is closed. Traffic is being re-routed onto Chilson Road. People are asked to avoid the area. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Massachusetts school bus driver facing OUI, child endangerment charges

PEMBROKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school bus driver in eastern Massachusetts is facing several charges after her arrest on Thursday. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that troopers were on patrol late Thursday afternoon when they responded to a report of a school bus driving erratically along Route 3 northbound in Pembroke. The caller was reportedly a passenger on the bus and told dispatchers that the bus was serving in and out of lanes and ran a red light. Troopers located the bus a short time later and conducted a traffic stop.
PEMBROKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy