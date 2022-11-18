SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, beef was donated for a good cause. The Eastern Sate Exposition donated premium beef from a prize 4-H steer to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard, Springfield’s Open Pantry and Friends of the Homeless Friday. Each organization received about 200 pounds of beef! Big E President and CEO Gene Cassidy said the donation will help feed the hungry in the community and it draws attention to the importance of farmers and livestock in our daily lives.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO