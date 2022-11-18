Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: November 18
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, beef was donated for a good cause. The Eastern Sate Exposition donated premium beef from a prize 4-H steer to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard, Springfield’s Open Pantry and Friends of the Homeless Friday. Each organization received about 200 pounds of beef! Big E President and CEO Gene Cassidy said the donation will help feed the hungry in the community and it draws attention to the importance of farmers and livestock in our daily lives.
westernmassnews.com
Hampden DA, State Police team up with Wilbraham Big Y for Thanksgiving food drive
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are doing their part to support Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon with a food drive of their own. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police teamed up at the Big Y in...
westernmassnews.com
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston. Police say the preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University...
westernmassnews.com
Downed tree poles, wires cause large power outage in Orange
ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to W. Orange Road in Orange Sunday morning for a reported power outage. According to the Orange Fire Department, the outage came as a result of downed tree poles and wires on W. Orange Road near the solar farm. Officials do not have a...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a working chimney fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham. According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, Three Rivers is closed. Traffic is being re-routed onto Chilson Road. People are asked to avoid the area. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Massachusetts school bus driver facing OUI, child endangerment charges
PEMBROKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school bus driver in eastern Massachusetts is facing several charges after her arrest on Thursday. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that troopers were on patrol late Thursday afternoon when they responded to a report of a school bus driving erratically along Route 3 northbound in Pembroke. The caller was reportedly a passenger on the bus and told dispatchers that the bus was serving in and out of lanes and ran a red light. Troopers located the bus a short time later and conducted a traffic stop.
