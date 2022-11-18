ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Haverhill superintendent says football hazing video not an isolated incident

HAVERHILL - The superintendent of Haverhill schools said a video showing alleged hazing on the high school football team was not an isolated incident.At the school committee meeting Thursday night, superintendent Margaret Marotta said many players were part of the misconduct or aware of it.Students told WBZ-TV the victim is a freshman at the high school. They say a video made the rounds at school last month, showing apparent lewd behavior by football players as the student was dragged on the ground. When that video got into the hands of the administration, they shut down the season, including the Thanksgiving game. The district has disciplined those involved and expects more punishment to come. Individual safety plans are in place for impacted students and there is counseling support for anyone who needs it."It saddens me that because of this conduct our entire school community will suffer," Marotta said."We're being stripped from our senior year events that we have all looked forward to very much especially after losing almost two years of school and normal events from COVID we shouldn't have to lose this again," said Haverhill senior Morgan Flaherty.The Essex County District Attorney's office is now involved in the investigation. 
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Firefighter of the Year Awards recognize North Attleboro responders for their revival of man on a plane

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized at this years Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester Friday, including seven from North Attleboro who saved a man’s life, according to officials. At Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, Captain George...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

1 dead, dozens injured in Waltham bus crash

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, officials said. The college said a bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it was involved in a crash on South Street in Waltham.
WALTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

NH’s Winnacunnet High School Replaces Haverhill in Thanksgiving Game

The Winnacunnet High School football team has stepped up and filled a Thanksgiving Day void for Lowell High School. The Lowell High Red Raiders were scheduled to play the Haverhill Hillies in their traditional Thanksgiving morning match up. But after video of a hazing incident in the Hillies locker room came to light all team activity was suspended and the Thanksgiving game was canceled.
HAMPTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away

Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Crews respond to bus crash in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a bus crash in Waltham Saturday night. Police said the crash happened on 800 South Street. At the time, it was not clear if anyone was hurt, but multiple units were headed to the scene. ‘. Police said the scene is active and...
WALTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools

BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Asian American leaders organize free self-defense classes in Quincy, Chinatown

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders of Boston’s Asian American community are hosting free self-defense classes in response to a recent attack at a local MBTA station. Nov. 14, police reported a 60-year-old Asian American woman had been kidnapped from the Wollaston T station, and sexually assaulted over the course of a day until she was left at a parking lot in Brockton. After she was found by a Good Samaritan, she was treated at a nearby hospital.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge police arrest break-in suspects

Two men are facing criminal charges after Cambridge police say they were arrested in connection with investigations into two separate break-ins and the theft of multiple bicycles. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Green Street on Friday morning arrested Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge, who was determined to be...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy