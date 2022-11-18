Read full article on original website
Haverhill superintendent says football hazing video not an isolated incident
HAVERHILL - The superintendent of Haverhill schools said a video showing alleged hazing on the high school football team was not an isolated incident.At the school committee meeting Thursday night, superintendent Margaret Marotta said many players were part of the misconduct or aware of it.Students told WBZ-TV the victim is a freshman at the high school. They say a video made the rounds at school last month, showing apparent lewd behavior by football players as the student was dragged on the ground. When that video got into the hands of the administration, they shut down the season, including the Thanksgiving game. The district has disciplined those involved and expects more punishment to come. Individual safety plans are in place for impacted students and there is counseling support for anyone who needs it."It saddens me that because of this conduct our entire school community will suffer," Marotta said."We're being stripped from our senior year events that we have all looked forward to very much especially after losing almost two years of school and normal events from COVID we shouldn't have to lose this again," said Haverhill senior Morgan Flaherty.The Essex County District Attorney's office is now involved in the investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of student killed in Massachusetts bus crash that injured 27, classes canceled
WALTHAM – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a crash that occurred last night in Waltham involving a shuttle bus that was transporting 27 students from Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University. The...
Haverhill superintendent condemns hazing video at public meeting
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Superintendent Margaret Marotta revealed steps taken by the school district this week, in the wake of a video that appears to show several members of the high school football team brutally hazing another student. During a school committee meeting Thursday, Marotta said the school instituted counseling...
whdh.com
Police ID Brandeis University student killed in shuttle bus crash that injured dozens
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of a Brandeis student who was killed in a violent shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, which also left 26 people hospitalized. A preliminary investigation suggested a bus transporting Brandeis University students from a hockey game at Northeastern University crashed...
whdh.com
Firefighter of the Year Awards recognize North Attleboro responders for their revival of man on a plane
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized at this years Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester Friday, including seven from North Attleboro who saved a man’s life, according to officials. At Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, Captain George...
whdh.com
1 dead, dozens injured in Waltham bus crash
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, officials said. The college said a bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it was involved in a crash on South Street in Waltham.
School bus driver charged with OUI with several students on board in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old Massachusetts school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down Route 3 in Pembroke. State Police stopped the bus in the parking lot of Friendly’s Restaurant off Route 139 on Thursday...
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
Massachusetts man accused of parking in spaces reserved for state police
WESTON, Mass. — This was not the right place to park illegally. A Massachusetts man is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two spots designated for state police officers, authorities said. Wallace De Freitas, 39, of Framingham, was charged with operating...
NH’s Winnacunnet High School Replaces Haverhill in Thanksgiving Game
The Winnacunnet High School football team has stepped up and filled a Thanksgiving Day void for Lowell High School. The Lowell High Red Raiders were scheduled to play the Haverhill Hillies in their traditional Thanksgiving morning match up. But after video of a hazing incident in the Hillies locker room came to light all team activity was suspended and the Thanksgiving game was canceled.
WCVB
Massachusetts school bus driver with 40 students on board charged with OUI
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down a Massachusetts highway. State police said the erratic school bus driver was traveling north northbound on Route 3 in Pembroke with about...
manchesterinklink.com
Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away
Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
whdh.com
Crews respond to bus crash in Waltham
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a bus crash in Waltham Saturday night. Police said the crash happened on 800 South Street. At the time, it was not clear if anyone was hurt, but multiple units were headed to the scene. ‘. Police said the scene is active and...
Police: Drunken bus driver swerved through traffic, blew red light with Hingham students on board
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Hingham school bus driver is facing drunken driving and child endangerment charges after police say she swerved through traffic and blew through a red light with nearly 30 students on board on Thursday. Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, was arraigned Friday in Plymouth District Court...
Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools
BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
whdh.com
Family of BU professor sues MBTA, state after victim’s falling death in 2021
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a Boston University professor who fell to his death from an old MBTA staircase is suing the T and the state. Dr. David Jones, 40, died last September after falling through a decrepit staircase that connected Old Colony Road to the Columbia Road overpass, across from the JFK MBTA Station.
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Burlington opens new treehouse with mobility-impaired in mind
A new installation at Burlington’s Simonds Park is looking to prove life in the trees isn’t just for the birds. It’s even possible for those with mobility impairments. An elevated web of interconnected paths will allow even those in wheelchairs to embrace the childhood joy of a treehouse.
whdh.com
Asian American leaders organize free self-defense classes in Quincy, Chinatown
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders of Boston’s Asian American community are hosting free self-defense classes in response to a recent attack at a local MBTA station. Nov. 14, police reported a 60-year-old Asian American woman had been kidnapped from the Wollaston T station, and sexually assaulted over the course of a day until she was left at a parking lot in Brockton. After she was found by a Good Samaritan, she was treated at a nearby hospital.
whdh.com
Cambridge police arrest break-in suspects
Two men are facing criminal charges after Cambridge police say they were arrested in connection with investigations into two separate break-ins and the theft of multiple bicycles. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Green Street on Friday morning arrested Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge, who was determined to be...
