Philadelphia, PA

Thanksgiving comes early for Philly police officers, thanks to La Salle students

By Shara Dae Howard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZ0rI_0jF8T20U00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As part of a Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to 1999, La Salle University students gave thanks to Philadelphia police officers on Thursday.

More than three dozen students came together to plan, fundraise and finance an early Thanksgiving meal in Germantown for police officers and staff at the 14th and 35th police districts.

Emily Beales, a student at La Salle, was happy to repay the officers for all the work they do on and off the university’s campus, she said.

“They spend so much time … taking care of our campus and community; it means a lot to show them appreciation for all they do in their day,” Beales said.

The officers were grateful for the students' support and efforts and noted how much it means to them.

“It means the world to us, you know, especially the climate we live in today … just the support,” said Officer Dennis Smith.

“I know we didn’t take the job for the rah rah or pat on the back, but it’s always nice for the community to come together to show support.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fd20d_0jF8T20U00
Photo credit Shara Dae Howard/KYW Newsradio

Dan Allen, president of La Salle, was in an apron serving meals to the officers alongside the students.

He feels Thursday’s meal helped show their appreciation to the men and women who are serving their neighborhood.

“They do very difficult work and it’s a difficult time for folks in their jobs, and we want to show our appreciation for the work that they do,” Allen said.

Smith said the students' efforts warm his heart and make all the hard work worth it.

“We really do love it,” Smith added. “It goes a long way.”

Comments / 1

 

KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

