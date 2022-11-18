ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDAF

‘#RIPTwitter’ trends as users await site’s potential collapse

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evvLO_0jF8T17l00

(NEXSTAR) — After reports of mass resignations at Twitter on Thursday evening, users of the social media site eulogized the application — sending hashtags like #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter to the top of Twitter’s What’s Happening section.

The tweet floodgates opened as a deadline set by Twitter owner Elon Musk expired. As the New York Times reports, on Wednesday, Twitter employees were given until 5 p.m. ET Thursday to decide to commit to the company and continue their employment in building “Twitter 2.0.”

Live Nation CEO, largest shareholder defend company after Taylor Swift ticket chaos

The email, obtained by NY, was titled “A Fork in the Road,” and as of the deadline Thursday, hundreds of employees chose to leave the company, which has faced critical difficulties since Tesla CEO Musk, 51, took control in late October. The email promised further “long hours at high intensity” for those who remained.

The resignations leave the operability of Twitter in serious jeopardy, the Washington Post explained Thursday. Even before Thursday’s exodus, Musk had already triggered thousands of layoffs. Some operational divisions had already been reduced to single digits — for a website which hosted about 238 million daily active users, according to the company in October.

“I thought my soul was already fully crushed after the last two weeks. I was so wrong. Today has been rough,” one former Twitter employee tweeted Thursday. “There will never be a better culture than what we had. We know it. Every other tech company knows it. #LoveWhereYouWorked.”

Many non-affiliated users reminisced about their favorite moments on the site, like certain memes and trends. Others, meanwhile, lamented the cultural impact of certain minority communities on the site, like segments known as “ Black Twitter ” and “Gay Twitter.”

LGBTQ voters overwhelmingly voted for Democrats, says Human Rights Campaign

“Twitter has given me access to people, experts, data and opinions that have made me more reflective, smarter, radicalized and a better human being and teacher. I’ve met people who are my friends. [There will] never be a space like Black Twitter. Single fist raised. It’s been real,” tweeted one user.

Twitter currently has no communications department to contact for comment. As of Thursday evening, Musk himself had not specifically addressed the resignations, tweeting only at 7:25 p.m., “How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one.”

The company’s offices are set to be closed through Monday for all employees, Reuters and other outlets report.

Twitter was founded in 2006 in San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Sends ‘Dire’ 2:30 A.M. Email to Remaining Twitter Staff

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday ended the company’s work-from-anywhere policy in his first email to staff, saying any exceptions to the ban would have to be personally approved by him. He told workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs at the company that they should prepare themselves for “difficult times ahead” and said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about how economic trends are set to hit a company like Twitter, which depends on advertising revenues. All employees will now be expected to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week effective immediately. “The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Musk wrote in the email, adding that he wants subscriptions to ultimately account for half of Twitter’s revenue.
Business Insider

Elon Musk insulted FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried. He's the latest in a long line of Silicon Valley giants to face Musk's wrath, from Jeff Bezos to Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk said that his "bullshit meter was redlining" when he spoke to Sam Bankman-Fried. Musk is known for his fiery temper and cutthroat tweets and has clashed with many of tech's biggest players. He's targeted people including Jeff Bezos, Parag Agrawal, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Sam Bankman-Fried. Musk...
Business Insider

Elon Musk plans to come after Twitter's free lunches, days after telling employees they're no longer allowed to work from home: report

Days after slashing half of Twitter's workforce and U-turning on its remote work policy, new CEO Elon Musk is mulling another cost-cutting strategy: charging for meals that were previously provided for free at the company headquarters in San Francisco. The conversation surrounding free meals at Twitter headquarters began on Friday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Elon Musk posts Twitter grave meme as #RIPTwitter trends

Elon Musk has posted a meme of a grave with a Twitter logo on the headstone in response to the hashtag #RIPTwitter trending on the social media platform.The term was the number one trend on Twitter on Friday morning following a chaotic few days for the company.Employees are currently locked out of their offices after hundreds of them reportedly refused to agree to an “extremely hardcore” ultimatum issued by Mr Musk. It required workers to agree to work “long hours at high intensity” in order to build “Twitter 2.0”, or else be fired. Having already laid off more than half...
KDAF

KDAF

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy