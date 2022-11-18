Long Island City preschool adds kindness to curriculum
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Kindness has never been considered an academic subject. But that is not the case for dozens of preschoolers at a Long Island City school. Giving and philanthropy are now a daily part of the curriculum.
Monica Morales has more in the video player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 0