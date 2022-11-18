Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two.

On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail.

On November 17th, Trent Land was taken into custody for warrants for Domestic Violence on a Juvenile younger than 14-years-old that stemmed from this joint investigation.

Land is being held at the Sullivan County Jail.

