Maryland volleyball did the improbable, beating the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes in four sets. The Terps came into this one struggling against some of the best in the Big Ten. The team suffered two straight losses against No. 9 Minnesota and No. 3 Wisconsin, both losses coming on the road. In that stretch Maryland did not win a set, losing both matches by a sweep.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO