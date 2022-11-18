ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland soccer falls to Cornell in NCAA tournament second round

Albi Ndrenika saw an opportunity to get his Terps back in it with just three minutes to go. The freshman collected himself and sent a hard shot ball into the bottom left corner to cut Cornell’s lead in half. Unfortunately for Maryland, the goal wasn’t enough as Cornell escaped with a 2-1 win in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Maryland volleyball starts strong, falls apart against Michigan

Maryland volleyball lost against the Michigan Wolverines in four sets on senior night. Maryland honored seniors Gem Grimshaw, Maddie Naumann, Lexy Finnerty, and Rainelle Jones with a pregame ceremony. A ceremony that Finnerty said meant a lot. “I have my whole family here, and it was fun celebrating with all...
Maryland volleyball shocks No.5 Ohio State, pulls off second top-five win in program history

Maryland volleyball did the improbable, beating the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes in four sets. The Terps came into this one struggling against some of the best in the Big Ten. The team suffered two straight losses against No. 9 Minnesota and No. 3 Wisconsin, both losses coming on the road. In that stretch Maryland did not win a set, losing both matches by a sweep.
