Knox Pages
Loudonville men involved in fatal Holmes County crash Friday morning
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Lakeville woman was killed and two Loudonville men injured in a Friday morning crash in Holmes County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Elaine Mikus, 77, of Lakeville, was killed in the crash, the Patrol stated.
Arlin Field to host Division I state semifinal on Friday night
MANSFIELD -- Arlin Field will be the host site of a Division I state semifinal football game on Friday night, according to the Ohio High School Athletics Association. Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) will meet Gahanna Lincoln on Friday at 7 p.m. in Mansfield.
Chester Lynn Engle
Chester Lynn Engle Sr, 87 of Howard OH, passed away peacefully on Friday November 18, 2022 at his home, in Apple Valley. Chester was born January 8, 1935 in Glenville WV to Glen Roy and Eva {Taylor} Engle. To plant a tree in memory of Chester Engle as a living...
Big Buckeye: Lexington graduate Cade Stover semifinalist for national TE award
COLUMBUS -- Lexington High School graduate Cade Stover, a redshirt junior at Ohio State, was recently selected as one of nine semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which honors college football’s most outstanding tight end. Stover (6-4, 255) is third on the team with 29 catches for 366 yards...
Warren JFK ends Danville's season in final-minute heartbreaker
NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Warren JFK has made a habit of collecting Division VII, Region 25 championship trophies. But it's hard to imagine the Eagles have traveled a more improbable path to the presentation ceremony. On Saturday night, Coach Dom Prologo's squad collected its third consecutive crown by nipping Danville 22-21...
John F. Kennedy carves slim margin over Danville
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but John F. Kennedy didn't mind, dispatching Danville 22-21 in Ohio high school football on November 19. The two teams dueled to an even start, with John F. Kennedy and Danville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
