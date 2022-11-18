ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

Chester Lynn Engle

Chester Lynn Engle Sr, 87 of Howard OH, passed away peacefully on Friday November 18, 2022 at his home, in Apple Valley. Chester was born January 8, 1935 in Glenville WV to Glen Roy and Eva {Taylor} Engle. To plant a tree in memory of Chester Engle as a living...
HOWARD, OH
Knox Pages

Warren JFK ends Danville's season in final-minute heartbreaker

NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Warren JFK has made a habit of collecting Division VII, Region 25 championship trophies. But it's hard to imagine the Eagles have traveled a more improbable path to the presentation ceremony. On Saturday night, Coach Dom Prologo's squad collected its third consecutive crown by nipping Danville 22-21...
DANVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

John F. Kennedy carves slim margin over Danville

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but John F. Kennedy didn't mind, dispatching Danville 22-21 in Ohio high school football on November 19. The two teams dueled to an even start, with John F. Kennedy and Danville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
DANVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy