Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night.

SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street.

Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly after.

The girlfriend was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

