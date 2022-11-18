ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Jackson-Davis leads No. 12 Indiana in rout of Miami (Ohio)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Senior All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of a game-high 17 points for No. 12 Indiana, which closed the first half on a 22-6 run and cruised to an 86-56 Hoosier Classic victory over Miami (Ohio). The Hoosiers were clinging to a 21-20 lead with 7:43 remaining when Jackson-Davis threw down an alley-oop dunk. Tamar Bates added another one, then Jackson-Davis converted a three-point play.Indiana (4-0) led 43-26 at half, a margin that grew to 34 at one point in the second half.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wcn247.com

Indiana doctor: AG shouldn't get abortion patient records

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, her medical partner, and their patients sued Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to try to stop him from accessing the records. The doctors claim Rokita’s conduct “violates numerous Indiana statutes,” including one state requirement that his office first determine consumer complaints have “merit” before he can investigate physicians. The state says it's allowed to access the records to investigate three consumer complaints that Rokita’s office say allege some wrongdoing.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy