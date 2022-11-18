I've been saying... my husband and I can help eradicate these damn coyotes!! they are breeding entirely way to fast at an alarming rate. people are obviously scared. DAMAGE CONTROL.... or population control which ever you prefer!!
Coyotes are highly adaptable. Humans inadvertently supply an abundance of food for wildlife in the urban/suburban areas. Coyotes see dogs as competition. Killing coyotes does trigger increased breeding. Yes make your property coyote unfriendly, keep pets in at night, keep food inside, chase them off your property when you see them. Consult private pest control outfits. ODOW can only advise you on coyotes deterance, they NOT are wildlife exterminators.
Here at Arbor Pointe Apartments. they have been an issue all year have told office manager that there feeding off the dumpsters and I really don't think that they care. The location that I'm at and the complex has a big field that goes off to a wooded area that leads the old Winton and the coyotes come out during the day and I see them almost every day and then I hear them at night time I don't let my dog out anymore without me He's scared to death He used to enjoy going out and running in that field when I'm out there with him now he literally can smell them and sniffs in the air and he knows I used to be able to see deer every once in awhile I never see that anymore they're so bad I so wish that they would do something about them because we have lots of children that play around the this area as well.I wish Fairfield City council would pay to do traps and take care of this issue in this area It's become to get out of hand and a safety hazard
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
Comments / 20