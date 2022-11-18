Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa football is on the precipice of one of the greatest turnarounds in Kirk Ferentz’s head coaching tenure
MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football is one win away from what might be the most impressive midseason revitalization in the Kirk Ferentz era. Four weeks ago, the Hawkeyes lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 54-10, in Columbus and dropped to 3-4 overall on the season. Now, Iowa is in the middle of a four-game winning streak and a last-minute push for a Big Ten West Division title.
Daily Iowan
Iowa defense struggles to stop running back Mohamed Ibrahim in win over Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Before Iowa’s matchup with Minnesota on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium, the Hawkeye run defense ranked eighth in the nation and third in the Big Ten, giving up 88.6 yards per game on the ground. That average rose more than 20 yards to 108.9 thanks...
Daily Iowan
Linebacker Jack Campbell forces two turnovers in fourth quarter of Iowa football’s win over Minnesota
Iowa football linebacker Seth Benson gave his teammate, Jack Campbell, credit for the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win over Minnesota Saturday. Benson said the rallying cry Campbell preached to the Hawkeye defense during a fourth-quarter media timeout proved to be a difference-maker in the contest. “When he broke us down, he...
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s 13-10 road win over Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa football team defeated Minnesota, 13-10, Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes claimed the Floyd of Rosedale for the eighth consecutive time. Iowa is 44-42-2 against Minnesota since the teams started playing for Floyd. After the Hawkeyes picked up a victory over the Golden...
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football took down Minnesota, 13-10, on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes notched their fourth Big Ten win in a row, moving to 7-4 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play. True freshman kicker Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28...
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. Iowa: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Huntington Bank Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Minnesota 13.1, Iowa 13.9), so any points scored will be well earned. A...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football beats Minnesota, takes control of its own destiny in Big Ten West race
MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa football team’s offense came out of the gate hot Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes scored 10 points on their first two drives against a Golden Gopher defense that ranked eighth nationally before kickoff. Iowa’s first offensive play of the game was a...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Belmont
Iowa women’s basketball defeated Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, 73-62. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the way for the Hawkeyes, scoring 33 points. Iowa will next play at Oregon State on Friday, November 25.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa
It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 18th
ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) vs. Kentucky. College Football News - Music City Bowl vs. Missouri. CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. CFP Semifinal - Peach Bowl (Atlanta, GA) - Ohio State vs. Georgia. Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) - Penn State...
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball dominated by Nebraska
For the second time in a seven-day span, the Iowa volleyball team was defeated by the No.6 Nebraska Cornhuskers in straight sets on Friday night at Xtream Arena. Nebraska dominated the second half of each set, downing Iowa 25-14, 25-17, and 25-14, to improve to 23-3 on the year. Meanwhile,...
Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Before The Kickoff Iowa vs. Minnesota
With two more wins the Iowa Hawkeyes can punch their ticket to Indianapolis and repeat as Big Ten West Champions! But first they have to get past the Minnesota Gophers. Tune in as DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick alongside Daily Iowan Sports Editor Chloe Peterson as they break down everything you need to know before tomorrow’s kickoff.
Daily Iowan
Caitlin Clark overcomes ankle injury, leads Iowa women’s basketball to victory over Belmont
A nagging ankle injury didn’t keep reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark out of the game on Sunday as Iowa took down Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 73-62. Clark was injured in the final seconds of Iowa’s game against Kansas State on Thursday, twisting her ankle. She was helped off the floor by athletic trainers but walked to the bus unaided on Thursday night.
Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS -- A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game has lowest over/under betting line in 20 years
Iowa and Minnesota aren’t known for putting points on the board. The folks in Vegas know that bettors aren’t expecting a lot of scoring. The Big Ten showdown has the lowest betting line for total score seen in 20 years. Caesars Sportsbook has set the over/under betting line...
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes go 24-0 on 1st Day of Missouri Valley Open
MARSHALL, Missouri – The seven unattached Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the Missouri Valley Open closed out the first day outscoring their opponents, 198-10. The Hawkeyes had perfect 24-0 record, placing them all in the semifinals tomorrow. Four out of the seven women have the chance of meeting each other in the finals. Emilie Gonzalez and Sterling Dias at 101, and Nyla Valencia and Brianna Gonzalez at 109.
K-State and Iowa unite over Ava Jones
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before the Kansas State women upset No. 4 Iowa in an exciting game of basketball Thursday night, the two teams united on one topic — Ava Jones of Nickerson. During the pregame warmup, athletes on both teams wore shirts that said, “We believe in Ava Jones.” Both teams also shared photos […]
