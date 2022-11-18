Following the news that Ticketmaster canceled the public on-sale of her Eras Tour tickets, Taylor Swift has some thoughts on the matter. In her latest Instagram Story, Taylor Swift unleashed in a statement. “Well, it goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO