Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
TheDailyBeast

Ticketmaster Blames Everyone Else for Taylor Swift Presale Snafu

Ticketmaster wants to be excluded from this narrative. The ticket sales company is now blaming bot attacks and fans without presale codes for creating the “unprecedented traffic” that saw Taylor Swift fans experience excessive wait times and technical issues while trying to secure tickets for the pop star’s Eras Tour. Ticketmaster claims its site saw 3.5 billion system requests Tuesday, four times its previous peak. Swifties were eligible to sign up for a presale code days before the sale, with Ticketmaster randomly selecting fans to give the elusive codes to Monday night. However, the company didn’t weed out fans without codes in the queue, furthering the long wait times and overwhelming site traffic. Tennessee’s attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti said Wednesday he would launch a consumer protection probe in the wake of possible antitrust violations by Ticketmaster.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Week

Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses

As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress.  The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
Outsider.com

Taylor Swift Speaks Out on Ticketmaster Disaster

Following the news that Ticketmaster canceled the public on-sale of her Eras Tour tickets, Taylor Swift has some thoughts on the matter. In her latest Instagram Story, Taylor Swift unleashed in a statement. “Well, it goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand

The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
thewpwire.org

Ticketmaster Goes Bust Amidst Taylor Swift Tickets Rush

Taylor Swift has been making a lot of music history over the past three weeks. Following the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights, Swift has held the top ten spots on Billboard’s Hot 100. She is the first artist in Billboard’s 64-year history to claim the top ten spots in a single frame. Accompanying her latest album, Taylor Swift announced the dates for her Eras Tour two weeks ago and gave fans the opportunity to sign up for ticket presale. Students who signed up received a personal code which would give them access to purchase tickets from Ticketmaster at 10:00 AM on November 15th.
ktalnews.com

Fans report buyers remorse, call on Taylor Swift to stop dynamic pricing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Taylor Swift fans also known as Swifties have “Bad Blood” over a recent ticket fiasco for the artist’s upcoming “Eras Tour.”. Millions of fans failed to snag a ticket Tuesday to Swift’s first tour in five years because of system issues. Now fans are calling out the music icon for reportedly using “dynamic pricing.”
Rolling Stone

Carrie Underwood Delivers Powerhouse ’Crazy Angels’ at AMAs

Heaven knows we need another performance from country icon Carrie Underwood. The legendary singer brought her signature powerhouse vocals to the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of “Crazy Angels,” a track from her album Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood floated toward her winged stage in an aerial cage above the crowd, belting out the song in a metallic pink and blue catsuit. The country singer was nominated for a pair of honors at the American Music Awards — Female Artist-Country and Best Country Album for Denim & Rhinestones. Earlier in November, Underwood performed “Hate My Heart” onstage at the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and fans over ticket debacle

Ticketmaster has issued a formal apology to Taylor Swift and her fans over the disaster in ticket sales that were experienced this week. “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. Next, we feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened,” Ticketmaster wrote on their Twitter account.
Popculture

Taylor Swift Doesn't Mince Words in Statement About Ticketmaster Fiasco

Taylor Swift is just as upset as fans following the botched presale for her upcoming The Eras tour. A day after Tickmaster announced that public on-sale was canceled due to "high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory," and after fans complained od hours-long queues and errors during the presale period, Swift broke her silence Friday morning, and she didn't hold back, calling the ordeal "excruciating."
TMZ.com

