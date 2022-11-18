Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Ticketmaster Blames Everyone Else for Taylor Swift Presale Snafu
Ticketmaster wants to be excluded from this narrative. The ticket sales company is now blaming bot attacks and fans without presale codes for creating the “unprecedented traffic” that saw Taylor Swift fans experience excessive wait times and technical issues while trying to secure tickets for the pop star’s Eras Tour. Ticketmaster claims its site saw 3.5 billion system requests Tuesday, four times its previous peak. Swifties were eligible to sign up for a presale code days before the sale, with Ticketmaster randomly selecting fans to give the elusive codes to Monday night. However, the company didn’t weed out fans without codes in the queue, furthering the long wait times and overwhelming site traffic. Tennessee’s attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti said Wednesday he would launch a consumer protection probe in the wake of possible antitrust violations by Ticketmaster.
Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses
As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress. The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ticketmaster cancels future Taylor Swift Eras Tour sales admitting they aren’t…ready for it
In the wake of extreme public outcry and one of the worst ticket presale operations of all time, ticket-selling monopoly Ticketmaster has cancelled sales for Taylor Swift tickets, which were supposed to go on sale to the public on Friday. Ticketmaster shared the news in a tweet on Thursday. “Due...
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demands"
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
Ticketmaster Cancels Public Sale for Taylor Swift Tickets Because It Already Sold Them All
Ticketmaster announced Thursday that it is canceling Friday’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour public sale, stating that the vast majority of tickets were sold during presales and that not enough tickets remained to do a public sale. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory...
Taylor Swift Speaks Out on Ticketmaster Disaster
Following the news that Ticketmaster canceled the public on-sale of her Eras Tour tickets, Taylor Swift has some thoughts on the matter. In her latest Instagram Story, Taylor Swift unleashed in a statement. “Well, it goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do.”
Taylor Swift says Ticketmaster's handling of Era tour tickets "really pisses me off"
Taylor Swift is speaking out amid the controversy surrounding Ticketmaster's handling of her upcoming "Eras" tour. The singer commented on the issue on her Instagram story on Friday, saying that Ticketmaster had assured her team "multiple times" they "could handle this kind of demand." "It goes without saying that I'm...
Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand
The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
thewpwire.org
Ticketmaster Goes Bust Amidst Taylor Swift Tickets Rush
Taylor Swift has been making a lot of music history over the past three weeks. Following the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights, Swift has held the top ten spots on Billboard’s Hot 100. She is the first artist in Billboard’s 64-year history to claim the top ten spots in a single frame. Accompanying her latest album, Taylor Swift announced the dates for her Eras Tour two weeks ago and gave fans the opportunity to sign up for ticket presale. Students who signed up received a personal code which would give them access to purchase tickets from Ticketmaster at 10:00 AM on November 15th.
ktalnews.com
Fans report buyers remorse, call on Taylor Swift to stop dynamic pricing
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Taylor Swift fans also known as Swifties have “Bad Blood” over a recent ticket fiasco for the artist’s upcoming “Eras Tour.”. Millions of fans failed to snag a ticket Tuesday to Swift’s first tour in five years because of system issues. Now fans are calling out the music icon for reportedly using “dynamic pricing.”
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and fans over ticket debacle
Ticketmaster has issued a formal apology to Taylor Swift and her fans over the disaster in ticket sales that were experienced this week. “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. Next, we feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened,” Ticketmaster wrote on their Twitter account.
Popculture
Taylor Swift Doesn't Mince Words in Statement About Ticketmaster Fiasco
Taylor Swift is just as upset as fans following the botched presale for her upcoming The Eras tour. A day after Tickmaster announced that public on-sale was canceled due to "high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory," and after fans complained od hours-long queues and errors during the presale period, Swift broke her silence Friday morning, and she didn't hold back, calling the ordeal "excruciating."
TMZ.com
Taylor Swift Concert Ticket Disaster Spurs Tennessee AG Probe of Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift fans are outraged after waiting hours and shelling out big money just for a shot at getting tickets -- and they've griped enough to spark a new antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster. Ever since Tuesday, Swifties have been sounding off about the disastrous presale for Taylor's upcoming tour, but...
