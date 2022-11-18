ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Voice of America

G7 Calls for 'Significant' UN Response to North Korea Missile Launches

Rome — The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) major industrialized nations said Sunday. The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting...
Voice of America

North Korea's Kim Vows to Respond to Nuclear Threats, Oversees Missile Test

Seoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed his country would respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons, state media reported Saturday, a day after Pyongyang test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile. The official KCNA news agency said Kim observed Friday's missile launch alongside his wife and daughter. The...
Voice of America

Why Kim Jong Un Unveiled Daughter During ICBM Launch

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — When North Korean state media posted pictures of Kim Jong Un attending Friday's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the big news wasn't the rocket. What sent analysts scrambling was a young girl with a ponytail and puffy white jacket who was shown walking hand...
Voice of America

US Vice President Convenes Emergency Session on Missiles at APEC Summit

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris convened an emergency meeting of key regional powers Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launch, that fell 200 kilometers off Japan's coast. “This conduct by North Korea most recently is a brazen...
Voice of America

North Korean ICBM Lands in Japan’s EEZ

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — A day after warning of more aggressive steps in response to increased military activity by the United States and its allies, North Korea on Friday fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that apparently prompted a U.S.-Japanese air base to issue a seek cover order. The North...
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Voice of America

Xi-Kishida Meeting Leaves Tough Issues Unresolved

TAIPEI — The leaders of China and Japan agreed to resume high-level dialogue and increase exchanges on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok this week, but experts are questioning how much progress the two made in easing the longstanding friction between their countries. In the...
Voice of America

VP Harris to Visit Philippine Island in South China Sea Feud

Manila — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending the...
Voice of America

Harris Says US Will Host APEC 2023 in San Francisco

From the APEC summit in Bangkok, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced that San Francisco will be the host city for next year’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings. She also met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping and repeated the message of maintaining open lines of communication. VOA’s White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has been covering Harris and brings this report from Bangkok.
Voice of America

Pentagon: Ukraine's Defense Matters Globally

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukraine's defense has global implications. At the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, he warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations. "Putin's fellow autocrats are watching," Austin said. "And they could well...
Voice of America

China, Russia Seek 'Might Makes Right' World, Says US Official

Halifax, canada — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where "might makes right." Austin made the remarks at the annual Halifax International...

