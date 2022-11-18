Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
G7 Calls for 'Significant' UN Response to North Korea Missile Launches
Rome — The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) major industrialized nations said Sunday. The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting...
Voice of America
North Korea's Kim Vows to Respond to Nuclear Threats, Oversees Missile Test
Seoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed his country would respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons, state media reported Saturday, a day after Pyongyang test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile. The official KCNA news agency said Kim observed Friday's missile launch alongside his wife and daughter. The...
Voice of America
Why Kim Jong Un Unveiled Daughter During ICBM Launch
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — When North Korean state media posted pictures of Kim Jong Un attending Friday's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the big news wasn't the rocket. What sent analysts scrambling was a young girl with a ponytail and puffy white jacket who was shown walking hand...
Voice of America
US Vice President Convenes Emergency Session on Missiles at APEC Summit
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris convened an emergency meeting of key regional powers Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launch, that fell 200 kilometers off Japan's coast. “This conduct by North Korea most recently is a brazen...
Voice of America
North Korean ICBM Lands in Japan’s EEZ
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — A day after warning of more aggressive steps in response to increased military activity by the United States and its allies, North Korea on Friday fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that apparently prompted a U.S.-Japanese air base to issue a seek cover order. The North...
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Voice of America
Xi-Kishida Meeting Leaves Tough Issues Unresolved
TAIPEI — The leaders of China and Japan agreed to resume high-level dialogue and increase exchanges on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok this week, but experts are questioning how much progress the two made in easing the longstanding friction between their countries. In the...
Voice of America
VP Harris to Visit Philippine Island in South China Sea Feud
Manila — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending the...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia launched 400 strikes on Sunday, Zelenskiy says; UN to inspect Zaporizhzhia plant
Surge in missile strikes aims to exhaust Kyiv’s air-defence supplies, Pentagon official says; IAEA chief calls for ceasefire as shelling comes within metres of nuclear site
Voice of America
Harris Says US Will Host APEC 2023 in San Francisco
From the APEC summit in Bangkok, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced that San Francisco will be the host city for next year’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings. She also met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping and repeated the message of maintaining open lines of communication. VOA’s White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has been covering Harris and brings this report from Bangkok.
Voice of America
Pentagon: Ukraine's Defense Matters Globally
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukraine's defense has global implications. At the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, he warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations. "Putin's fellow autocrats are watching," Austin said. "And they could well...
Voice of America
VP Harris Meets Xi at APEC in Bangkok Ahead of Philippines Visit Near Disputed Spratly Islands
BANGKOK — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping Saturday on the sidelines of the of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok. "The Vice President noted a key message that President [Joe] Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi:...
Voice of America
China, Russia Seek 'Might Makes Right' World, Says US Official
Halifax, canada — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where "might makes right." Austin made the remarks at the annual Halifax International...
Comments / 0