Voice of America
UK: Russian General Likely Responsible for Good Withdrawal From Ukraine’s Kherson
Britain’s Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update Sunday that Russia’s recent withdrawal from Kherson “was conducted in relatively good order” and its success “is likely partially due to a more effective, single operational command under General Sergei Surovikin.”. The ministry said Russian vehicle...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 20
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:22 p.m.: More than $2.7 million has been allocated for the restoration of the newly liberated Kherson region, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote in a Facebook post Sunday, according to CNN.
Voice of America
Explosions Shake Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Powerful explosions shook the area around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Saturday and again Sunday morning, with the U.N.’s atomic energy chief calling the fighting between Russia and Ukraine in the region “extremely disturbing.”. The blasts abruptly ended a period of relative calm at the facility, Europe’s...
Voice of America
Russia Reportedly Raises $13 Billion for 2023 Defense Spending
In its intelligence update Saturday, Britain’s defense ministry said that on Wednesday, Russia held its “largest ever debt issuance in a single day.”. The issuance, the ministry said, “is a key mechanism to sustain defense spending, which has increased significantly since the invasion of Ukraine.”. The issuance...
Voice of America
Kyiv Faces ‘Complete Shutdown’ in Freezing Temperatures
Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv are warning of a “complete shutdown,” as subzero temperatures are gripping the country. In an interview with The Associated Press, the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said authorities are attempting to restore the city’s power grid. Russian strikes have inflicted heavy damage on...
Voice of America
China, Russia Seek 'Might Makes Right' World, Says US Official
Halifax, canada — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where "might makes right." Austin made the remarks at the annual Halifax International...
Voice of America
Russia’s Independent Journalists on ‘Brink of Survival’, Awardee Says
The founder of one of Russia’s leading independent news websites has been recognized for her “extraordinary and sustained” efforts to protect press freedom. Galina Timchenko, co-founder of independent media outlet Meduza, was presented with the Gwen Ifill award at an event in New York City on Thursday.
Voice of America
In Polish Town Hit by Missile, Relief Is Mixed With Anger at Russia
The Polish town of Przewodow, just five kilometers from the Ukrainian border, drew the world's attention this week when an errant missile strike raised fears that NATO could be drawn into a war with Russia. Western analysts now believe the blast that killed two Polish men was from a Ukrainian missile fired in self-defense against a massive Russian aerial assault. Kyiv has denied firing the missile. But the incident was a reminder of how easily the war could spread. From Przewodow, Myroslava Gongadze has more.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Village in Ruins After Months of Russian Shelling
Russian tanks lumbered into Kherson on the first day of the war last February. Its liberation this week was a significant victory for Ukrainian forces. But nearly nine months of war have had a devastating effect on this region. Yelyzaveta Krotyk has more in this report narrated by Anna Rice.
Voice of America
Blast in Eastern Russia Kills 9
An explosion at a five-story apartment building in eastern Russia has killed at least nine people, four of them children, officials said Saturday. The blast on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin was apparently caused by a gas cylinder hooked up to a cooking stove, according to Russian news agencies.
Voice of America
Russia Warms to Prisoner Swap for WNBA's Griner, Arms Trader Bout
Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death," in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Amid the deadliest war in Europe since World War...
Voice of America
Swedish Military Chief Pledges Support for NATO Efforts
Washington — Sweden is committed to NATO’s globe-spanning 360-degree approach to confronting both today’s and tomorrow’s challenges, and that includes both Russia and China, the top Swedish military official told an audience in Washington this week. “As of today, we see no alarming Russian movements along...
Voice of America
Iran Intensifies Crackdown in Kurdish Area; Rights Group Says 4 Killed
Dubai — Iran's clerical rulers have stepped up suppression of persistent anti-government protests in the country's Kurdish region, deploying troops and killing at least four demonstrators Sunday, social media posts and rights groups said. Nationwide protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September...
Voice of America
Analysts: Iran's 'Civil War' Warning May Presage Bloodier Crackdown
Iran has accused foreign foes of trying to spark "civil war" by stoking the protests over Mahsa Amini's death — harsh language that, analysts warn, could presage an even bloodier crackdown. Fears that Iran is sliding into deeper violence have grown since Wednesday, when assailants on motorcycles gunned down...
Voice of America
US Vice President Convenes Emergency Session on Missiles at APEC Summit
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris convened an emergency meeting of key regional powers Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launch, that fell 200 kilometers off Japan's coast. “This conduct by North Korea most recently is a brazen...
Voice of America
Iran Leader Says 'Enemies' May Target Workers as Protests Rage
Dubai, united arab emirates — Protests raged on at Iranian universities and in some cities on Saturday as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the country's "enemies" may try to mobilize workers after failing to topple the Islamic government in more than two months of unrest. One of...
Voice of America
Third Japanese Cabinet Minister Resigns in Blow to Prime Minister
Tokyo — Japan's internal affairs minister resigned on Sunday in connection with a funding scandal, becoming the third Cabinet member to leave in less than a month in a severe blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's already shaky support. Kishida's approval ratings have fallen since the July assassination of...
Voice of America
G7 Calls for 'Significant' UN Response to North Korea Missile Launches
Rome — The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) major industrialized nations said Sunday. The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting...
Voice of America
Biden Administration Says Saudi Prince Has Immunity in Khashoggi Killing Lawsuit
The Biden administration ruled Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist's former fiancée. Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in...
Voice of America
UN: Shipment of Russian Fertilizer Bound for Malawi
The U.N. top trade official said Friday a shipment of Russian fertilizer is scheduled to leave a Norwegian port Monday bound for Malawi, helping to ease a backlog of 300,000 tons of the agricultural products currently in European ports. Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva, U.N. Conference on Trade...
