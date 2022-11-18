Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksC. HeslopIdaho State
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students
Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
Idaho high school student sent as delegate to UN Climate Change Conference
BOISE - Boise High School senior and school board member Shiva Rajbhandari is in Egypt as a delegate for the League of Women Voters of the United States to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to a press release. Rajbhandari, 18, received a scholarship from the League of Women...
Idaho police seek surveillance video after stabbing deaths
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus are asking for outside surveillance video to help solve the week-old crime. The Moscow Police Department late Saturday requested from businesses and residences in...
Arbiter Online
Former treasurer for PIKE fraternity at Boise State University charged with grand theft
On Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m., a former treasurer for Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Garrett Brinker, was charged after turning himself in to authorities. Jackson Berg, current Boise State PIKE vice president and senior political science major, had Brinker as his mentor back in 2020. According to Berg, PIKE was...
Idaho issues death warrant to inmate in killing of gold prospectors but can’t find lethal injection drugs
Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them.
Photos: Rigby reigns supreme once again in Class 5A ranks of Idaho high school football
BOISE, Idaho. - The Class 5A football championship trophy will stay in eastern Idaho. Trailing by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter, Rigby rallied for a 28-21 victory over Meridian on Friday night at Albertsons Stadium. Junior Luke Flowers threw for 312 yards, and his touchdown pass to ...
Idaho high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from State Finals
Get the latest Idaho high school football scores on SBLive as the state championships kick off at Holt Arena in Boise
Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy
Police in southwestern Idaho are continuing to excavate the backyard of a home in the small town of Fruitland in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy a year The post Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Fish & Game release steelhead in the Boise River for anglers
Idaho Fish and Game released 125 steelhead in five different locations in the Boise River, it's something they have done every year except one since 1997.
Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers
The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
Marvelous Drive-Thru Christmas Display Made With 1 Million Lights Opens in Boise
When it comes to professional Christmas lights displays in Idaho, we’re hardly lacking. From the 250 foot long light tunnel at Scentsy Commons to the dancing penguins at Winter Spirit in Lewiston, Idahoans have a lot of options when it comes to looking at Christmas lights. Those displays are...
Post Register
Judge denies request to sever Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell's cases
BOISE, Idaho (East Idaho News) — Nate Eaton of East Idaho News is reporting in a Facebook post that Judge Boyce denied a request from Chad Daybell’s attorney to sever his case from Lori Vallow Daybell’s. A date for the trial has not been set, it will...
KTVB
Boise State's Andy Avalos: 'Can you believe that just happened?'
Following Saturday's win, Avalos said "there is obviously a lot of things to clean up." Avalos also discussed the crazy ending and next week's mentality.
koze.com
Stranded Man Rescued in Idaho County Backcountry
A Boise man was rescued Wednesday after being stranded in snow in the Idaho County backcountry. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathan Conti sent an emergency signal from a Garmin device through the International Emergency Response Coordination Center at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Homedale store destroyed by intentionally set fire, investigators determine
HOMEDALE, Idaho — A fire that gutted The Fence Store in downtown Homedale early Thursday morning was arson, investigators with Homedale Police and the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office determined. The building is located at 1st Street West and West Idaho Avenue. Everything inside was destroyed, the fire marshal's...
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise
With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
eastidahonews.com
Woman appears in court for failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy
FRUITLAND (Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
signalamerican.com
Fruitland woman charged in Vaughan disappearance
A Fruitland woman has been charged in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who went missing on July 27, 2021. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 11 after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redwing Street in Fruitland, just minutes away from the Vaughan family’s home.
NBC News
541K+
Followers
60K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1