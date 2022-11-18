Read full article on original website
Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Mechanic Street, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. Starr is survived by her beloved husband Heath; two sons and their fiancés, Travis Williams (Kendal Kirkbride) of Port Leyden, Michael Williams (Abbey Galarneau) of Port Leyden; a daughter, Allison Mooney of Port Leyden; three step- children and their children, Shania Babcock and her children, Paisley, Jace, and Leah of Port Leyden, Kassidy and Joe Lunette and their children, Owen and Otto of Port Leyden, and Danielle Loomis and her partner Brenen Stanford of Port Leyden; four siblings and their spouses, Terry and Melissa Reynolds of Georgia, Lynn Jones of Lowville, Bobby Jo and “Bubba” Janack of Syracuse, and Ashley and Carl Hatton or Norwich; and one step-sister, Rhonda Davis of Florida. She was predeceased by her parents Terry Reynolds and Jana Gordon Reynolds.
Service Rescheduled: Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service with military honors for Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Whittaker Road, Carthage, has been rescheduled due to the weather for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00pm Noon at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Carthage. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of the service at the Church. Janelle died on November 12,2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Elm Ridge Road formerly of Tupper Lake, died peacefully Friday morning November 18, 2022 at home under the care of her daughter, Gina and Jefferson County Hospice. She was born on December 26, 1949 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Leroy & Olive (Trainor) Dunham. She graduated from Tupper Lake High School.
Bonnie Sue Petrie, 77, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bonnie Sue Petrie, age 77 of Heuvelton NY will be held on Monday (November 21, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Lake Cemetery (Brasie Corners). Calling hours...
George J. Csizmar, 96, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - George J. Csizmar, 96, longtime resident of Glenfield, died on Wednesday evening, at Lewis County General Hospital where he had been a patient for a few days. George was born at the family home in Glenfield on December 13, 1925 the son of the late...
Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame Cemetery. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. The graveside service will also include final committal prayers for Stephen L. Bradley, Alice’s son, who died on August 28, 2017. A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service at The Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Mrs. Bradley died early Friday morning, November 18th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
Services Rescheduled: Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Funeral Services for Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, are cancelled for today and will be rescheduled at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences to the family can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Margaret F. Houlihan, 95, formerly of Massena
CLERMONT, Florida (WWNY) - Margaret F. Houlihan, loving wife for 54 years to Charlie Houlihan and devoted mother to Billy, John, and David Houlihan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 1, 2022. Margaret recently turned 95 years old and had spent many years traveling between her family home in Massena, NY and her Florida home in Clermont, Florida. During the past few years, she lived in Brevard County, FL.
Angela J. “Angie” Delosh, 44, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Angela J. “Angie” Delosh, 44, of 55 MacKay Road unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. Angie was born June 2, 1978 in Potsdam, daughter of Michael G. Delosh and the late Joan K. (LaRose) Delosh. She was a 1996 graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School.
Norbert Ludwig Ackermann, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Norbert Ludwig Ackermann of Potsdam died November 17, 2022, after a period of declining health. He was able to make his final journey from his home because of the devotion and steadfast care of his wife of 70 years, Joanne John Ackermann. He was born in Irwin, PA, the fourth of five children of Otto and Magdalena Ackermann.
Burial Reschedule: John C. “Jack” Webert, 84, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - The burial for John C. “Jack” Webert, scheduled for 11:00am Saturday, November 19th, has been delayed as a result of the weather. An updated service schedule will be published once finalized. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Saturday: 57″ of snow for Watertown, more elsewhere, more coming
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.
Did we just live through history?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, Watertown has picked up 61 inches of snow as of 8:12 A.M. Sunday. If this snowfall report stands, once verified by the Climate Center, this could go down as the largest snowfall in the City of Watertown in a 2-day time period. The pervious 2-day snowfall record was 46.3 inches ending on December 10, 1995.
Digging out in the twin villages
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY)- Snow totals were around 4 feet for the villages of Carthage and West Carthage. For many North Country residents, this weekend has been far from restful. “I’m ready for summer to come back,” said Megan Pistolese-Shaw, Town of Champion resident. Pistolese-Shaw is just one...
Joseph W. Banfill, 72, of Madrid
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - The family of Joseph W. Banfill, age 72, report his passing at his family home on Wednesday afternoon (November 16, 2022) surrounded by his family. Joseph’s family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid. As per his...
Saturday Update: 57″ of snow and counting...Send us pictures!
Lake Effect Snow to last into Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow that is in Northern Jefferson County and into St Lawrence County will start to shift south overnight. As the band of snow shifts south it will gain strength as snowfall rates will reach up to 3 inches an hour tonight. By 8 AM or 9 AM tomorrow the lake effect should have shifted south and be focused on Oswego County and Southern Lewis County. Some locations in Jefferson county could see another foot of snow overnight.
Watertown building opens as temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary place for the homeless to stay has opened in Watertown. It comes a day after tarps were put up to shield homeless people living in tents at Butler Pavilion from the snowstorm. A building on Main Avenue, owned by developer PJ Simao, was...
Lake effect snow through the weekend for some
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A much-anticipated lake effect snow system arrived in Jefferson County overnight. Snow is expected to be heaviest between Watertown and Philadelphia. From 2 to 3 feet could fall where snowfall is heaviest. On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in anticipation...
Athlete of the Week: Derrick Zehr
BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a football player from Beaver River who had an exceptional season at quarterback. His ability at throwing the pigskin earns him this week’s title. Derrick Zehr is a talented quarterback who put up an exceptional season on the gridiron....
