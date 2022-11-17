Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Golden Eagles led this one by 13 in the third quarter,...
kenosha.com
7 best wings in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
kenosha.com
KTEC High School Enrollment is open now!
As part of the University of Wisconsin System, we live the Wisconsin Idea by incubating new educational opportunities, sharing what we learn along the way with PK-20 stakeholders, and supporting efforts to close opportunity gaps and eliminate achievement gaps. This fall KTEC High School, a tuition-free public school, opened its...
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin woman celebrates 101st birthday: 'You only live once'
MILWAUKEE - Most people don't get to plan for their 100th birthday, let alone consider their 101st, but one southeast Wisconsin woman celebrated just that Saturday, Nov. 19. It's not a birthday they make many signs for, but all signs pointed to Adeline Adams making the very most of it.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel braces for more news staff cuts: Report
Employees at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel are bracing for another round of layoffs, just weeks after an initial cut in staff.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
kenosha.com
Kenosha tradition: 43rd Mayor’s Turkey Day Run set for Thursday
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A local Thanksgiving Day tradition returns with the 43rd edition of the Mayor’s Turkey Day Run. The event,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
90% of U.S. counties hit with disaster in last decade; Racine County has had two
Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published this past week. Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to Christmas tree farms around Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Christmas is fast approaching and for many, the spirit of the holiday season starts with selecting the right Christmas tree. From Milwaukee to Chippewa Falls, here’s your guide to Christmas tree farms across Wisconsin. Milwaukee. Ideal Christmas Trees (Whitefish Bay) Nov. 19-Dec. 23. Wreaths, garlands, holiday...
WISN
Racine police warn that a dating app 'predator' has struck again
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police are warning once again about a dating app 'predator' who meets women through the app, drugs them, and then uses their credit cards. Currently, there is a warrant out for the arrest of 52-year-old Timothy Olson. Police say he struck again on Thursday, Nov. 17.
One killed near Hopkins and Hampton
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
WISN
Darrell Brooks set to appeal Waukesha Parade attack conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Less than 48 hours after Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to 6 consecutive life sentences, Brooks was back in court Friday on a motion to stay his sentencing in Waukesha while he files an appeal. But Judge Dorow was unable to...
Milwaukee organizations donate Thanksgiving meals
From Riverwest to the streets of the Amani neighborhood, there were several efforts to put hundreds of meals on tables of Milwaukee residents ahead of Thanksgiving on Saturday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies
MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 33-year-old man dead near 6th and Cleveland
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 33-year-old Milwaukee man near 6th and Cleveland on Sunday morning, Nov. 20. Officials said the shooting took place before 3 a.m. The Milwaukee man died from his wounds at the scene. Police continue to look for the shooter. Anyone...
CBS 58
Friday night crash results in fatal fire near 2nd and Maple
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 8:47 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 a Jeep Liberty was traveling south at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building near 2nd and Maple. According to officials, the vehicle caught fire following the crash and the driver, who remained inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm apartment fire, 'many' displaced
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment near 68th and Fairview Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. Fire officials said this was a two-alarm fire with "entrapments." The Wauwatosa Fire Department and West Allis Fire Department assisted. The cause is under investigation. Officials with the American Red Cross...
CBS 58
Racine community shines light on thousands experiencing homelessness throughout Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Evers declared November 'Homeless Awareness Month' in Wisconsin. The goal is to shine a light on the thousands of people experiencing homelessness in our state -- some of whom are children. Shelters and community need your help -- now, more than ever -- to...
Comments / 1