ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Golden Eagles led this one by 13 in the third quarter,...
AUSTIN, TX
kenosha.com

7 best wings in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

KTEC High School Enrollment is open now!

As part of the University of Wisconsin System, we live the Wisconsin Idea by incubating new educational opportunities, sharing what we learn along the way with PK-20 stakeholders, and supporting efforts to close opportunity gaps and eliminate achievement gaps. This fall KTEC High School, a tuition-free public school, opened its...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin woman celebrates 101st birthday: 'You only live once'

MILWAUKEE - Most people don't get to plan for their 100th birthday, let alone consider their 101st, but one southeast Wisconsin woman celebrated just that Saturday, Nov. 19. It's not a birthday they make many signs for, but all signs pointed to Adeline Adams making the very most of it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha tradition: 43rd Mayor’s Turkey Day Run set for Thursday

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A local Thanksgiving Day tradition returns with the 43rd edition of the Mayor’s Turkey Day Run. The event,...
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your guide to Christmas tree farms around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Christmas is fast approaching and for many, the spirit of the holiday season starts with selecting the right Christmas tree. From Milwaukee to Chippewa Falls, here’s your guide to Christmas tree farms across Wisconsin. Milwaukee. Ideal Christmas Trees (Whitefish Bay) Nov. 19-Dec. 23. Wreaths, garlands, holiday...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Racine police warn that a dating app 'predator' has struck again

RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police are warning once again about a dating app 'predator' who meets women through the app, drugs them, and then uses their credit cards. Currently, there is a warrant out for the arrest of 52-year-old Timothy Olson. Police say he struck again on Thursday, Nov. 17.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks set to appeal Waukesha Parade attack conviction

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Less than 48 hours after Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to 6 consecutive life sentences, Brooks was back in court Friday on a motion to stay his sentencing in Waukesha while he files an appeal. But Judge Dorow was unable to...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies

MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 33-year-old man dead near 6th and Cleveland

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 33-year-old Milwaukee man near 6th and Cleveland on Sunday morning, Nov. 20. Officials said the shooting took place before 3 a.m. The Milwaukee man died from his wounds at the scene. Police continue to look for the shooter. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Friday night crash results in fatal fire near 2nd and Maple

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 8:47 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 a Jeep Liberty was traveling south at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building near 2nd and Maple. According to officials, the vehicle caught fire following the crash and the driver, who remained inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 2-alarm apartment fire, 'many' displaced

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment near 68th and Fairview Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. Fire officials said this was a two-alarm fire with "entrapments." The Wauwatosa Fire Department and West Allis Fire Department assisted. The cause is under investigation. Officials with the American Red Cross...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy