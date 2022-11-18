Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Sportsman Lake Winter Wonderland adds 40 foot Santa display for 20th anniversary
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Parks and Recreation saved the announcement of a big surprise for the ribbon cutting of the 20th annual Winter Wonderland at Sportsman Lake Park on Friday, Nov. 18. Visitors did not have to wait long for the announcement. The 40 ft. inflatable Santa could be spotted immediately as spectators arrived. The inflatable was purchased on EBay and donated by a sponsor to be the newest addition to the Winter Wonderland. The display has over a million lights and new displays are added every year. Parks and Recreation Director Doug Davenport said, “I’m really excited because we’ve got...
‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ returns to Rickwood Caverns for the holidays
Rickwood Caverns will again transform into Wonderland Under Warrior, a holiday experience offering light displays throughout the Alabama state park. The attraction, located in Blount County, will open its doors beginning Saturday and running through Jan. 8. “It’s clear ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ has become one of the top attractions at...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville kicks off the holiday season with festive events
Huntsville is kicking off the holiday season with a handful of events to get people in the holiday spirit. Friday marked opening night of Skating in the Park in Downtown Huntsville. "It brings a lot of people out, it creates a lot of joy in the holiday season," said Danny Owen, the communications director for the Huntsville Museum of Art.
Rocket City Christmas Light Show kicks off at Toyota Field
One of the biggest holiday celebrations in North Alabama has returned for its third year at Toyota Field.
Little House, Waltons cast to visit Rogersville Christmas event
If you grew up watching the classic favorites, "Little House on the Prarie" or "The Waltons," you're definitely not going to want to miss a Christmas event in Lauderdale County.
“A blessing in the community,” local church hands out free Thanksgiving groceries to hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up outside of First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville as church members handed out clothing and food on Sunday.
256today.com
Madison County Farmers Market hosting craft show, Santa
HUNTSVILLE — The Madison County Farmers Market will host a Christmas Craft Show this weekend to close out the 2022 season. It is the oldest, continually operating farmers market in Madison County. “This is going to be a great event and we hope it will remind all of us...
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
256today.com
Urban Home Market helps revitalize Madison shopping center
MADISON – A new experience in home furnishings, custom design and décor is helping lead the way in the renovation of the former Publix shopping center here. Urban Home Market opened last week next to the Staples on U.S. 72, just west of Hughes Road. The official Madison Chamber ribbon-cutting was Monday. The store is the first in North Alabama for the Birmingham-based company.
256today.com
How to spend a weekend in Scottsboro – no bags required
SCOTTSBORO — It’s an unfortunate consequence of air travel. Somewhere along their journeys, suitcases get lost in transit and sometimes they’re never reunited with their owners. If you’ve ever wondered what becomes of all those long-lost bags, you need only to look to Scottsboro. This tiny town...
WAFF
Straight No Chaser is bringing the music to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In recent years, a cappella has had a bit of resurgence. First there was “Glee,” then the musical group Pentatonix rose to fame, and I think we’ve all seen the movie “Pitch Perfect.”. But the ones who started this modern-day...
weisradio.com
Drive Thru Food Giveaway at VFW Fairgrounds on Saturday, November 19th
There will be a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne this Saturday (November 19th) starting at 7:30am. This is on a first come, first served basis.
WAAY-TV
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama
If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
WAFF
Enjoy a taste of France at Le Macaron in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Le Macaron is bringing the flavor of France to a new place, south Huntsville. If you’ve never had one, macarons are a light, creamed filled cookie sandwich that is sweet enough for dessert but delicate enough to have more than one!. The first...
Buc-ee’s first-timer’s guide: What to expect at the ultimate gas station and convenience store
Road trips, pit stops and junk-food runs in North Alabama should get a lot more interesting this week, when Buc-ee’s opens its long-awaited location in Athens. The Texas-based chain — known for its giant, colorful, chock-full-of-goodies travel centers — will welcome visitors starting at 6 a.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 21, at at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
CBS42.com
Historic home Woodside ‘completely gone’ due to fire
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A historic home is a complete loss according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) due to a suspected chimney fire. SVFD Chief Dustin Tucker says Woodside, a home that was part of the Belle Mina plantation formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor Thomas Bibb, caught fire Friday night and the SVFD has been responding since 8 p.m.
Orion Amphitheater 2023 lineup? 10 artists we’d love to see perform in year two
What’s Orion Amphitheater going to do for an encore?. The Huntsville venue’s debut season of concerts in 2022 brought unprecedented music buzz to an Alabama city previously known for NASA engineering and Space Camp. Orion’s classic-coliseum-meets-modern-optimization design and punch-above-its-weight-class lineup drew coverage from the likes of Rolling Stone and Wall Street Journal.
WAFF
Why Huntsville loves Domaine South
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
256today.com
Made in Huntsville: Teledyne Brown hardware aboard Artemis I
HUNTSVILLE – As Artemis I vehicle lifted off this week, a crucial piece of hardware seven years in the making soared with it into the starlit sky. Teledyne Brown Engineering designed and built the Launch Vehicle Stage Adapter (LVSA), one of the primary structures of the Artemis I vehicle. The LVSA is the conical shaped section of the rocket that connects the core stage to the second stage, known as the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS).
southerntorch.com
DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men
RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
