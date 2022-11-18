ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Associated Press

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
WTAJ

Reminder to get help for heating and electricity costs

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As temperatures begin to drop and consumers turn on the heat in their homes, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Office of Consumer Advocate are working together to educate consumers on how to protect themselves against the rising costs of heating and electricity this year. “Temperatures are already dropping in […]
LehighValleyLive.com

There’s more to the role of Pennsylvania coroners than what recent report offered | Opinion

On behalf of 64 coroners and approximately 288 deputy coroners across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that are represented by the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association, we the undersigned members of the PSCA executive board feel compelled to provide a written response to the report issued by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and associated media coverage provided by Spotlight PA.
wwnytv.com

Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”

Watertown, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul tells 7NEWS more plows and operators are coming to the North Country to help clear the snow from this weekend’s historic lake effect snowstorm. Governor Hochul was expected to visit the Watertown area Sunday morning and give a snowstorm update, but mid-morning...
wwnytv.com

Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue

(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
WOLF

Three wanted for string of thefts throughout Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Three people from New York are wanted by Wilkes-Barre Township Police for a string of thefts at multiple stores throughout the area. According to officials, Tanashia Bradley, Dwight Wilson, and Ashley Clemons have warrants out for their arrest for stealing from three Ulta locations in the area on the same day within one hour of each theft.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
HARRISBURG, PA

