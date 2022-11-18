Read full article on original website
Related
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Minnesota
Shoppers now have a new place to find home decor, gifts, toys, and other household items at a discount. This weekend a popular discount retail chain opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekend
A major discount retail chain is opening another store location in Indiana this weekend which will be perfect for those who are looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Read on to learn more.
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently Closing
The latest location to shutter has been considered by customers as “unexpected,” and is due to lease issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KaukaunaCommunityNews.com.
Some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania qualify for a $975 payment
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Do you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania? If so, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. A $121.7 million payment has been issued through the Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you've been looking for another option for saving money on groceries and household essentials, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations across the county recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Iowa
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, the Iowa-based supermarket chain Fareway Stores opened its newest Iowa grocery store location in Ogden.
Pennsylvania residents could get $2000 as a stimulus check: See if you are eligible
The state has started pushing for direct payment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation in Pennsylvania is 0.20 percent more than in other states. From 1914 to 2022, people faced various financial issues.
Scratch-off worth $5 million sold at local Giant Eagle
Someone’s $50 purchase of a scratch-off lottery ticket has turned into $5 million. A $5 million Money Maker ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold at the Giant Eagle on Centre Avenue in Shady Side.
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
Reminder to get help for heating and electricity costs
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As temperatures begin to drop and consumers turn on the heat in their homes, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Office of Consumer Advocate are working together to educate consumers on how to protect themselves against the rising costs of heating and electricity this year. “Temperatures are already dropping in […]
There’s more to the role of Pennsylvania coroners than what recent report offered | Opinion
On behalf of 64 coroners and approximately 288 deputy coroners across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that are represented by the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association, we the undersigned members of the PSCA executive board feel compelled to provide a written response to the report issued by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and associated media coverage provided by Spotlight PA.
wwnytv.com
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
Watertown, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul tells 7NEWS more plows and operators are coming to the North Country to help clear the snow from this weekend’s historic lake effect snowstorm. Governor Hochul was expected to visit the Watertown area Sunday morning and give a snowstorm update, but mid-morning...
wwnytv.com
Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue
(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
Pennsylvania crews prepare for heavy snow in northern portion of the state
BUTLER COUNTY — PennDOT crews were working around the area to keep the roads safe during Friday’s snow squalls. The snow that fell in the Pittsburgh area was only a fraction of a much bigger storm hitting Buffalo and Northern Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians in the north could receive several...
Million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Clearfield Walmart
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game. The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter […]
WOLF
Three wanted for string of thefts throughout Wilkes-Barre Township
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Three people from New York are wanted by Wilkes-Barre Township Police for a string of thefts at multiple stores throughout the area. According to officials, Tanashia Bradley, Dwight Wilson, and Ashley Clemons have warrants out for their arrest for stealing from three Ulta locations in the area on the same day within one hour of each theft.
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Giant Food supermarket chain will open its newest Maryland store in Baltimore.
Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
Comments / 0