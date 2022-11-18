Catering giant Compass has revealed that profits almost tripled over the past year after its recovery surpassed expectations.The world’s largest food services provider said it reported record new business growth as demand for business and sports catering rebounded following the impact of the pandemic.Revenues surged by 42.5% to £25.5 billion for the year to September 30, compared with the same period last year.As a result, statutory pre-tax profits leapt to £1.5 billion from £545 million a year earlier.The strong growth trends seen in the first half have continued, with net new business accelerating through the year in all our regionsDominic...

42 MINUTES AGO