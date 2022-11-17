Read full article on original website
Georgia set to become only state with Medicaid work requirement
Georgia is moving forward with a limited Medicaid expansion plan that includes work requirements, Capitol Beat News Service reported Nov. 18. 1. The limited expansion plan is set to go into effect in July 2023. 2. The limited expansion will require enrollees to work, study or volunteer for at least...
Highmark BCBS West Virginia names Medicaid president
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia has named Jason Landers as president of its West Virginia Medicaid business, Highmark Health Options. Previously, Mr. Landers was senior vice president of Medicaid at The Health Plan, a West Virginia-based insurer. Before that, he was vice president of Highmark's Medicaid business in West Virginia, according to a Nov. 21 news release.
Data is key: How Health Net approaches health equity
Health Net, a subsidiary of Centene, serves more than 3 million California Medicaid, or Medi-Cal members. The Golden State is implementing a number of changes to integrate Medi-Cal with other social services and add value-based payments. Pooja Mittal, DO, chief health equity officer at Health Net, sat down with Becker's...
