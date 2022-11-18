ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Cuddles Her Baby Son In New Season Finale Teaser For ‘The Kardashians’

By Cassie Gill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aNsu_0jF8P2re00
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian‘s son is getting some airtime on Hulu’s The Kardashians. The reality icon, 38, welcomed her second child via surrogate with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, back in July — and has kept him under wraps with the exception of a small glimpse on social media. This week, however, the 3-month-old baby was also seen snuggling with his mom in a teaser for the upcoming finale of the Hulu show, set to air the week of Nov. 21.

In the brief look at the scene, Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner, 66, and older sister Kim Kardashian, 42, are seen with her. “Life is good,” Kris can be said saying via voiceover, as Khloe then hands her baby over to the doting grandmother. “A new baby in the family is magic,” the Good American founder then says, as Kim inquires about a name for the brother of True Thompson, 4. “What are we gonna name him? That’s what I wanna know,” the SKKN by Kim founder questions. Khloe has yet to reveal his name. Notably, her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 25, has also not revealed the name of her son born in February (she initially named him Wolf Webster, but later revealed that was no longer his name).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCZ4j_0jF8P2re00
Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second son via surrogate in July but has yet to confirm his name. (Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock)

Khloe’s little boy has made just a couple brief appearances on social media so far. His debut was with an adorable Halloween costume in a Tigger onesie to accompany True as Owlette. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloe wrote, adding, “(Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over).” The mom-of-two was holding the baby in the photo, which did not show his face. In a second post, he popped up in an Instagram story on a playdate with True as well as cousins North West, 9, and Penelope Disick, 7.

The little boy’s arrival was shrouded in secrecy as Khloe did not come forward about the surrogate pregnancy until weeks before his arrival. Around the time of his conception via IVF, Tristan had been caught cheating with Marlaee Nichols, who also gave birth to his son Theo, 11 months, in Dec. 2021. Per The Kardashians, Khloe found out about the scandal after sister Kim stumbled upon a news article — prompting her to once again end the relationship with Tristan.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” Khloe said on the season premiere of season two of The Kardashians.

“Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out,” she also said. “This is going to be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful,” she added, keeping a positive attitude.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

