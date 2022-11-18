ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin Island, AL

OBA

Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola to receive $5.95 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. “This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile hosts fist-ever STEM Fest for k-12th grade students

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a Saturday full of learning and exploring at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall. The Port City hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM event for local students. Students of all ages immersed themselves in the world of stem at the first-ever...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile and Baldwin counties brace themselves for freeze warning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s freezing outside- literally. Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been issued the first freeze warning of the season beginning Thursday at 12 a.m. and ending Friday around 8 a.m. It’s that time of year again as FOX10 News reminds you to protect your ‘P’s’- your...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local school takes part in cereal challenge to benefit Prodisee Pantry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bayside Academy Admirals have been collecting cereal for Prodisee Pantry to share with food-insecure families during its weekly distributions. This cereal challenge will culminate on Monday with a “domino” run of hundreds of colorful cereal boxes winding through hallways and ultimately “knocking down hunger” as the cereal is delivered to Prodisee Pantry,
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fire crews respond to early Saturday morning fire in Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Fire Department is investigating an early Saturday morning fire. Officials with the Foley FD confirm that fire crews were called to the South Pointe Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived they requested the assistance of the Gulf Shores FD to contain the fire. No injuries were reported and the occupants all escaped the fire.
FOLEY, AL

