WEAR
Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day kicked off in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents had the chance to dispose of household hazardous waste free of charge at Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day. The event was held at the Gulf Breeze Community Center. Items disposed of included tires, antifreeze, paint, oil, and various chemicals.
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
Pensacola to receive $5.95 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. “This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s […]
Inflation one of the drivers for families at food distribution in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families. As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Gulf Shores announces bid for third southbound lane on Highway 59
City to widen roadway from Target to Fort Morgan Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – John G. Walton Construction has submitted the winning bid for a more than $10 million construction project to add a third southbound lane to State Route 59 from the Target center to Fort Morgan Road.
Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
utv44.com
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile hosts fist-ever STEM Fest for k-12th grade students
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a Saturday full of learning and exploring at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall. The Port City hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM event for local students. Students of all ages immersed themselves in the world of stem at the first-ever...
WEAR
1 dead, 1 injured after explosion at north Escambia County rural oil facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and another is injured after an explosion Friday afternoon at an isolated rural oil facility in north Escambia County. Escambia Fire Rescue was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 to 1998 block of Fanny Road near Carnley Road -- east of Century and just south of the Alabama state line.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile and Baldwin counties brace themselves for freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s freezing outside- literally. Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been issued the first freeze warning of the season beginning Thursday at 12 a.m. and ending Friday around 8 a.m. It’s that time of year again as FOX10 News reminds you to protect your ‘P’s’- your...
George County School Board extends superintendent Whitney’s contract
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Members of the George County Board of Education voted to extend superintendent Wade Whitney’s contract during a special-called meeting, Thursday Nov. 17. Before the meeting, board member-elect Matthew Smith, one of two new members that will join three incumbents in January, asked board members to postpone a vote on the […]
utv44.com
Prichard Water hit with quarter of a million dollars in penalties for multiple violations
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — More troubles for the Prichard Water Board, as the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has hit the embattled utility with nearly a quarter million dollars in penalties for multiple violations of its permits. A Consent Order issued on September 12, 2022, cited PWB for violations...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local school takes part in cereal challenge to benefit Prodisee Pantry
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bayside Academy Admirals have been collecting cereal for Prodisee Pantry to share with food-insecure families during its weekly distributions. This cereal challenge will culminate on Monday with a “domino” run of hundreds of colorful cereal boxes winding through hallways and ultimately “knocking down hunger” as the cereal is delivered to Prodisee Pantry,
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
A man from Indiana is dead after falling into a manure lagoon at a dairy farm in Jasper County, the local sheriff confirmed.
WEAR
Four Baldwin County seniors selected to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Four high school seniors from Baldwin County are packing up and preparing to head to New York to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lexi Bauer of Spanish Fort High School, Lila Hearn of Daphne High, Ashton LaMarr of Fairhope and Lily Navarre of Saint Michaels Catholic were among the 500 girls selected nationwide to participate.
utv44.com
Lake Forest residents petition city to add speed bumps due to safety concerns
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Traffic safety concerns are growing in the Lake Forest subdivision as residents are asking the Property Owner's Association to get the city to crack down on speeding in their neighborhood. Dozens of Lake Forest residents have signed a petition, calling on the POA to have the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fire crews respond to early Saturday morning fire in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Fire Department is investigating an early Saturday morning fire. Officials with the Foley FD confirm that fire crews were called to the South Pointe Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived they requested the assistance of the Gulf Shores FD to contain the fire. No injuries were reported and the occupants all escaped the fire.
