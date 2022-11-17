Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare in the headlines: 14 recent updates
UnitedHealth Group is adding new partnerships and striking contract deals, while its mergers and acquisitions continue to make the news. Here are 14 stories about the Minnetonka, Minn.-based payer Becker's has covered since Oct. 19. The Justice Department plans to appeal a September court ruling that cleared the path for...
beckerspayer.com
Where 8 payers are spending their investment dollars
From CVS Health and Centene to several BCBS affiliates, this is where eight payer venture arms have recently invested:. Kaiser Permanente Ventures said Nov. 14 it led a $12 million funding round for Validic, a digital health company focused on remote patient monitoring. General Catalyst said Nov. 14 it led...
beckerspayer.com
5 major Centene deals in 2022
Centene announced Nov. 17 it is selling Magellan Speciality Health, the latest in a number of deals the health insurer has made throughout 2022. Here are five of biggest deals Centene has made this year:. 1. Centene completed its $2.2 billion acquisition of Phoenix-based behavioral health provider Magellan Health. The...
beckerspayer.com
Highmark BCBS West Virginia names Medicaid president
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia has named Jason Landers as president of its West Virginia Medicaid business, Highmark Health Options. Previously, Mr. Landers was senior vice president of Medicaid at The Health Plan, a West Virginia-based insurer. Before that, he was vice president of Highmark's Medicaid business in West Virginia, according to a Nov. 21 news release.
beckerspayer.com
Newly released Medicare Advantage audits show some plans overbilled upward of $1K per patient each year
Newly released audits show Medicare Advantage plans overbilled the federal government by millions between 2011 and 2013, with some plans overbilling an average of more than $1,000 per patient per year, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 21. CMS released the decade-old audits in response to a lawsuit from the news...
Comments / 0