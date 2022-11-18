ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mwcconnection.com

Spartans bend, break, then mend, but lose to Aggies

It was a cold Utah night and no one really cared, because each team desperately needed a win. For Utah State (6-5, 5-2 MW), it was their best chance to achieve bowl-eligibility. And the Aggies performed as expected for a surging team peaking at season’s end, especially after a 1-4 start.
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Wildcats Receive At-Large Selection To FCS Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State football team received an at-large selection to the 2022 FCS Playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 9-2 record. The Wildcats found out their first round postseason matchup during the FCS Selection Show on Sunday, November 20. Weber State will host...
OGDEN, UT
247Sports

Entering MW Tournament as no. 2 seed, San Jose State volleyball drops regular season finale

SAN JOSE—All season long, San Jose State Spartans volleyball had yet to lose a home game, especially because of the loud, largely supportive crowds that have shown up. Unfortunately, what otherwise has been a memorable regular season ended with a thud as San Diego State (10-19, 8-10 Mountain West) had a 3-1 win (25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24) over San Jose State (20-8, 14-4 MW) at Spartan Gym.
SAN JOSE, CA
CalSportsReport

Cal Owes the Crowd a Thank-You for Its Big Game Win

No, Cal’s 27-20 win over Stanford on Saturday didn’t save the Bears season. They will still have seven losses when they wake up this morning. And, no, the firing of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave earlier this week obviously did not solve the Bears’ offensive woes. The Cal offense scored just 20 points against a Stanford team that ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, yielding 31.9 points per game coming in. Simplicity was the major difference in Cal's offense. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer said the play list for this game was considerably shorter than past games, with the 50 plays on his card this week being about half the number he had for previous games this season. It did not create a scoring bonanza.
STANFORD, CA
calbears.com

Dwight Garner Passes Away

BERKELEY – Dwight Garner, a California football hero for his role in The Play, passed away from prostate cancer Friday at the age of 58. Garner etched his name in the memories of Cal football fans forever by making the third of five laterals in the kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted Cal to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history.
BERKELEY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

San Jose, November 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fremont High School soccer team will have a game with Del Mar High School on November 19, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

2022 Election Results (as of Nov. 16)

As explained in a previous article, there are several thousand votes that still need to be counted in Santa Clara County races. Some of the races are too close to call and even if all the ballots are counted and certified, candidates have the opportunity to ask the Registrar of Voters for a recount.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Sheng Thao Ekes Out Razor-Thin Lead in Oakland Mayor's Race

With 680 more votes for Thao counted, the City Councilwoman is narrowly leading Loren Taylor, pulling ahead of Taylor with 50.3% of the vote after ranked choice. “We are optimistic that our lead will hold and that Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland,” Thao’s campaign said in a statement; if elected into office, Thao has promised to uphold her campaign promises of addressing the city's violent crime rates, build more affordable housing, and find sustainable living spaces for Oakland's homeless population. [Oaklandside/Mercury News]
OAKLAND, CA
vasttourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California

Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
HAYWARD, CA
climaterwc.com

Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point

Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
BURLINGAME, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer

Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?

Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy