mwcconnection.com
Spartans bend, break, then mend, but lose to Aggies
It was a cold Utah night and no one really cared, because each team desperately needed a win. For Utah State (6-5, 5-2 MW), it was their best chance to achieve bowl-eligibility. And the Aggies performed as expected for a surging team peaking at season’s end, especially after a 1-4 start.
kslsports.com
Weber State Wildcats Receive At-Large Selection To FCS Playoffs
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State football team received an at-large selection to the 2022 FCS Playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 9-2 record. The Wildcats found out their first round postseason matchup during the FCS Selection Show on Sunday, November 20. Weber State will host...
Entering MW Tournament as no. 2 seed, San Jose State volleyball drops regular season finale
SAN JOSE—All season long, San Jose State Spartans volleyball had yet to lose a home game, especially because of the loud, largely supportive crowds that have shown up. Unfortunately, what otherwise has been a memorable regular season ended with a thud as San Diego State (10-19, 8-10 Mountain West) had a 3-1 win (25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24) over San Jose State (20-8, 14-4 MW) at Spartan Gym.
CBS Sports
Utah State vs. San Jose State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: San Jose State 6-3; Utah State 5-5 Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Utah State Aggies and the San Jose State Spartans will face off at 9:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Utah State going off at just a 1-point favorite.
Cal Football: 125th Big Game Thread - Bears Win After Scoop & Score by Jackson Sirmon
Senior linebacker dashes 37 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter to key comeback.
Cal Owes the Crowd a Thank-You for Its Big Game Win
No, Cal’s 27-20 win over Stanford on Saturday didn’t save the Bears season. They will still have seven losses when they wake up this morning. And, no, the firing of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave earlier this week obviously did not solve the Bears’ offensive woes. The Cal offense scored just 20 points against a Stanford team that ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, yielding 31.9 points per game coming in. Simplicity was the major difference in Cal's offense. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer said the play list for this game was considerably shorter than past games, with the 50 plays on his card this week being about half the number he had for previous games this season. It did not create a scoring bonanza.
calbears.com
Dwight Garner Passes Away
BERKELEY – Dwight Garner, a California football hero for his role in The Play, passed away from prostate cancer Friday at the age of 58. Garner etched his name in the memories of Cal football fans forever by making the third of five laterals in the kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted Cal to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history.
San Jose, November 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Fremont High School soccer team will have a game with Del Mar High School on November 19, 2022, 19:00:00.
With name change, Cabrillo College faces a reckoning over issues of history and identity
As Cabrillo College is learning, changing the name of an institution is exactly the kind of issue that often mushrooms into a larger and more painful discussion about culture and society — one that could prove to divide friends and neighbors far more than other recent political debates.
svvoice.com
2022 Election Results (as of Nov. 16)
As explained in a previous article, there are several thousand votes that still need to be counted in Santa Clara County races. Some of the races are too close to call and even if all the ballots are counted and certified, candidates have the opportunity to ask the Registrar of Voters for a recount.
SFist
Sunday Links: Sheng Thao Ekes Out Razor-Thin Lead in Oakland Mayor's Race
With 680 more votes for Thao counted, the City Councilwoman is narrowly leading Loren Taylor, pulling ahead of Taylor with 50.3% of the vote after ranked choice. “We are optimistic that our lead will hold and that Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland,” Thao’s campaign said in a statement; if elected into office, Thao has promised to uphold her campaign promises of addressing the city's violent crime rates, build more affordable housing, and find sustainable living spaces for Oakland's homeless population. [Oaklandside/Mercury News]
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
climaterwc.com
Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point
Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer
Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
Sheng Thao now leading in Oakland's mayor race, Pamela Price declares victory as Alameda Co. DA
Loren Taylor has been in the lead in the Oakland mayor's race lead since election night on Nov. 8, but Sheng Thao has been closing the gap. Meanwhile, Pamela Price has claimed victory in the historic race for Alameda County district attorney.
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Gray-Duarte congressional race is a toss-up. Who is ahead in the California district?
The ping-pong race between Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, and farmer John Duarte, a Modesto Republican, in California’s 13th Congressional District remains in toss-up territory following Thursday’s election returns. This midterm election could take weeks to call. Still, people across the country are watching closely — first seeing Gray...
How a San Francisco cyclist went viral internationally for his Iran protest art
Jakub Mosur woke up to his phone buzzing nonstop.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?
Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
