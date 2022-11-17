ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick full participant at Thursday practice

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksvGK_0jF8ObjJ00

Despite being only six days removed from an appendectomy, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. The Steelers are coming off a big win over the New Orleans Saints and inviting the Cincinnati Bengals to town in hopes of a season sweep.

Here is the full practice report for Thursday:

RB Najee Harris (Knee)-FULL

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring)-DNP

LB Marcus Allen (Illness)-FULL

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Appendix)-FULL

LB Devin Bush (Knee)-FULL

G Kevin Dotson (Hip)-LP

OL Trent Scott (Back)-FULL

OL Jesse Davis (Knee)-DNP

LB T.J. Watt (Not Injury Related)-DNP

DT Cam Heyward (Not Injury Related)-DNP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee)-LP

It would be an amazing example of recovery if Fitzpatrick would be able to play on Sunday. The Steelers picked off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the first matchup of the season so I’m sure Fitzpatrick wants to get back out there for round two. Most disconcerting is Witherspoon continuing to be sidelined with his hamstring injury.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 11 win vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers never disappoint when they play in prime time it seems. That’s probably why the NFL decided to flex this game from the afternoon slot to “Sunday Night Football.” It was a struggle for the offense and defense at times, but Kansas City managed to pull it out in the end with some complementary football in the fourth quarter to seal the game. This win essentially locks up the AFC West, giving them huge cushion over all their divisional opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Odell Beckham approves of Cowboys' dominant Week 11 performance

Yes, Odell, they certainly did. The top remaining free agent in the NFL appears to like what he saw out on the field Sunday afternoon. Unless he was super impressed with the Cincinnati Bengals allowing the lowly Steelers offense to score 30, or the Raiders needing overtime to get to 22 points, it’s more than likely Beckham’s tweet was in response to the Cowboys 40-3 emphatic road win.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans ripped Bears OC Luke Getsy’s questionable play-calling that might have led to Justin Fields' injury

The Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields entered Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons as the arguably hottest player in pro football. Led by Fields’ unique multifaceted talents, the Bears’ offense had scored over 120 points in their last four games. But aside from a few key players, Chicago has very few other game-changing talents on offense — especially up front on the offensive line. That means asking Fields to play superhero every single week probably wasn’t always going to be the best idea.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Stefon Diggs, Sean McDermott have sideline chat early vs. Browns

As things unfolded for the Bills, Stefon Diggs did eventually get involved against the Browns. But it didn’t start off as we’ve become accustom to. Diggs was not involved early and was not targeted against the Browns until just before halftime. It was a touchdown catch, but prior to that, Diggs seemed to be a little bothered by something on the sideline and cameras caught him.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest injury updates for Chiefs during Week 11 vs. Chargers

It’s getting hard to keep up with all of the injuries that the Kansas City Chiefs are currently dealing with, but we’ll do our best to break it down for you. The first player injured was Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was first deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury. Edwards-Helaire has now been ruled out and he’s tweeting to cheer his teammates on presumably from the locker room.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

173K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy