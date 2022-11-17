Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare to providers: Expect more members as Bright, Friday Health exit ACA markets
UnitedHealthcare is preparing for more members to join its ACA Plans after Bright Health and Friday Health plans have exited individual insurance markets in several states. Bright Health, which has faced numerous financial challenges in 2022, said in April it will exit the individual market in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
beckerspayer.com
Where 8 payers are spending their investment dollars
From CVS Health and Centene to several BCBS affiliates, this is where eight payer venture arms have recently invested:. Kaiser Permanente Ventures said Nov. 14 it led a $12 million funding round for Validic, a digital health company focused on remote patient monitoring. General Catalyst said Nov. 14 it led...
beckerspayer.com
Cities with the least competitive commercial insurance markets
Alabama has some of the most concentrated commercial insurance markets in the country, according to a report from the American Medical Association. The report, published Nov. 1, compared commercial, exchange and Medicare Advantage markets at the state and city level. Here are the cities where one payer controls upwards of...
beckerspayer.com
Data is key: How Health Net approaches health equity
Health Net, a subsidiary of Centene, serves more than 3 million California Medicaid, or Medi-Cal members. The Golden State is implementing a number of changes to integrate Medi-Cal with other social services and add value-based payments. Pooja Mittal, DO, chief health equity officer at Health Net, sat down with Becker's...
beckerspayer.com
Georgia set to become only state with Medicaid work requirement
Georgia is moving forward with a limited Medicaid expansion plan that includes work requirements, Capitol Beat News Service reported Nov. 18. 1. The limited expansion plan is set to go into effect in July 2023. 2. The limited expansion will require enrollees to work, study or volunteer for at least...
beckerspayer.com
Highmark BCBS West Virginia names Medicaid president
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia has named Jason Landers as president of its West Virginia Medicaid business, Highmark Health Options. Previously, Mr. Landers was senior vice president of Medicaid at The Health Plan, a West Virginia-based insurer. Before that, he was vice president of Highmark's Medicaid business in West Virginia, according to a Nov. 21 news release.
