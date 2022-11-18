Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Goes Dark in Sheer-Paneled Dress & Heels for Swarovski’s Holiday Party
Emily Ratajkowski updated the LBD for a sleek night out. While attending Swarovski’s holiday party at the Mark Hotel in New York, the “My Body” author wore a black Aya Muse dress. Her $960 Carla style featured a floor-length matte skirt, accented with a sheer bodice crafted into a halter neck-style silhouette. Finishing Ratajkowski’s ensemble was a sparkling silver and diamond bangle bracelet, as well as a sparkling diamond necklace. Ratajkowski also carried a rounded black leather top-handle bag When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of subtle black sandals. Her style featured thin soles...
Florence Pugh Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Mini Skirt
Florence Pugh is always a pleasure to see on screen and gives excellent film performances. She is incredible, though, when she appears in a film that matches her abilities, as she does in Sebastián Lelio's The Wonder. Netflix launched the movie worldwide today, and just a few hours after its release, there have been positive reports on Florence's role. Just in time for her name to reign, the 26-years old stuns at a press call for The Wonder, sporting an unusual corset outfit.
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Zaya Wade Models in Vibrant PVC Dress & Mary Jane Heels With Socks for Batsheva
Zaya Wade shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram yesterday. The video showed the star on set, clad in a bright orange ensemble, wearing black shoes perfect for fall. The caption of the post reads, “when there’s talking on set .” Modeling like a pro, Wade wore an orange Batsheva PVC minidress featuring a high exaggerated collar neckline and oversized bell sleeves to match. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Although the shot was brief, the video saw Wade crossing her legs wearing what looked to be glossy black pointed-toe Mary Janes with block heels that...
Kate Moss Dances The Night Away in Plunging Sheer Dress With Towering Heels
Kate Moss enjoyed a night out in the West End of London yesterday. The supermodel was photographed going from one club to another while serving a daring outfit. Moss wore a black sheer dress with sequins all over, creating a geometric pattern. The shimmering attire featured a plunging neckline. She added a black duster coat to complete her outfit. As for accessories, Moss chose sparkling hoop earrings and three pendant necklaces. She finished the look with rosy lips and neutral makeup. When it came down to footwear, Moss slipped on a pair of towering platform pumps. The glossy shoe featured stiletto heels that...
Tia Mowry Means Business in Mauve Blazer With Matching Skirt & Suede Thigh-High Boots on ‘Today’ Show
Tia Mowry was photographed leaving the NBC studios on Nov. 16 in New York after her appearance on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The “Sister, Sister” actress’ look centered around the color mauve, with the hue carried down to her feet. Mowry meant business in an oversized blazer, which she wore overtop a white top. On bottom, the author got into a breezy slip skirt with a silky finish. Over her shoulder, the former Disney Channel cast member slung on a black chain bag with gold hardware. Mowry adorned her braided back hair with puka shells and accessorized her look...
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up for Fall in Leggings and Buckled Clogs
Kristin Cavallari took a cozy approach to fall dressing this weekend. The “Hills” star posed on Instagram Stories with her dog on Saturday, wearing black leggings and matching top. Layered over the versatile athleisure was a zip-up fleece jacket, featuring geometric prints in hues of black, red, orange and yellow. Cavallari finished her ensemble with several gold rings and a black beanie. When it came to footwear, the Uncommon James founder opted to go for extreme comfort in a pair of suede clogs. Her tan style featured rounded uppers with buckled upper straps to adjust their width, as well as stitching details...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post. The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble. In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain...
Ashley Graham Updates Little Black Dress With Edgy Leather Jacket & Slouchy Knee-High Boots
Ashley Graham shared a slideshow of selfies and videos to her Instagram today, showing an outfit she’d worn to The Knix Confidence Tour. The model went for a black-on-black look complete with stand-out knee-high boots and punk outerwear. Graham posed clad in a black fitted midi dress which she wore underneath a black leather biker jacket fitted with lots of shiny silver hardware. Opting for something edgier, she added gold rings, necklaces, and earrings to her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) Graham wore...
Vanessa Hudgens Turns Into a Raven in Feathered Dress & Glossy Boots at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween Party
Vanessa Hudgens brought the drama with her sleek raven costume to the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event was hosted by Prince Jackson at his family home yesterday in Encino, Calif. The former “High School Musical” cast member slipped into a black gown dotted with rows upon rows of shiny black faux-feathers that made the star look as if she was about to fly. The dress consisted of a turtleneck collar and a peekaboo keyhole cutout that gave way to a fitted waistline and a high leg slit and a trailing feathered train. Amping up the glam, Hudgens wore her hair...
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes
Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
Katie Holmes Does A Modern Take On The Flapper Dress
At the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion”, and honours excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Laverne Cox Dresses Up in Corseted Jacket &Glossy Boots for ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ Exhibit
Laverne Cox took futuristic drama to the opening night of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit in New York last night. The “Orange is the New Black” star posed at the Brooklyn Museum for the occasion, wearing a dynamic Mugler ensemble. Her outfit prominently featured a charcoal black button-up jacket with a flared hem and cinched silhouette, complete with corset piping. The ensemble was finished with a matching miniskirt with a ruched side and black velvet flower accent. Cox completed her ensemble with a black high-necked latex top and matching gloves, creating a sleek base for her more formal attire — as well...
Kristin Cavallari Elevates Red High-Slit Minidress With Matching Lace-Up Sandals for 21 Seeds Cookbook Party
Kristin Cavallari gave holiday style a slick spin on Wednesday night. Posing at an event she hosted at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles for the launch of low-calorie tequila brand 21 Seeds’ Infused Tequila Cookbook Club, Cavallari wore a bright red minidress with a structural paneled base. The piece featured thin asymmetric straps attached to a draped neckline, given a sharp twist with a short thigh-high slit. A thick gold watch completed the “Hills” star’s ensemble, as well as a deep black manicure and pedicure. When it came to footwear, Cavallari strapped into a set of slick heeled sandals. Her pair featured red...
Kendall Jenner Commands Attention in Quilted Leather Coat & Pointy Boots
Kendall Jenner was seen walking around the streets of New York in chic fall style last night. The model wore a white t-shirt layered under a quilted leather trench coat from Marine Serre‘s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The piece featured different shades of blue and brown all over. She accessorized minimally with gold hoop earrings, letting the coat shine. For her New York night out, Jenner’s footwear choice of the night was a sleek pair of chocolate-brown, knee-high leather boots featuring a 2-3 inch heel and a point-toe. The boots perfectly coordinated with the warm brown patches on the multi-hued trench coat. When...
Florence Pugh is ethereal in a sheer white gown at the Governors Awards in LA
Florence Pugh knows how to kill it on the red carpet! The Midsommar and Black Widow actress looked etherial, at the 13th annual Governors Awards in LA, as she stepped out in a stunning semi-sheer white gown. The Little Women actress, 26, opted for elegance in a semi-sheer white gown...
