KSLA
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ended up getting shot, and another man was shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20 at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was...
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
ktalnews.com
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods CFO arrested, fell asleep in strangers …. Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police Chief asks council to approve request for armored SWAT vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith asked the Shreveport City Council to approve the department’s request for an armored vehicle at Friday’s council meeting. Smith asked that the council allocate funds for a vehicle like the Bearcat similar to the one used by law...
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
KSLA
16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies (NPSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old female teen runaway from Cloutierville, south Natchitoches Parish. On Nov. 18, NPSO posted a plea to the public on Facebook for help finding Jalynn Hope Reed, 16. She was...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Dry Prong man, 62-year-old, John Lydick
GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for 82-year-old John Lydick. He was last seen at his residence on Dyson Creek Road in Dry Prong on November 18, 2022, at 8:30 hours. He is traveling in a 2011 Ford F-150 […]
Police: Woman charged with murder in relation to Nacogdoches shooting
UPDATE: Nacogdoches Police Department has confirmed that Ashlyne Moniqu Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with murder in relation to the killing of a woman on the 1600 block of Martinsville St. on Saturday. Arrington was booked into Nacogdoches County Jail. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced Saturday morning that a woman has […]
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested following domestic assault investigation, narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday evening Nov. 15, shortly after 6 pm, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were following up on a...
Three Arrested After Dead Woman Found With Digits in a Bag
Three people are in custody after the apparent sacrificial murder of a 36-year-old woman in Texas. Sarah Hopson was found in her apartment last Sunday night with her fingers, toes, and ears in a plastic freezer bag placed between her legs, according to an indictment by the Shelby County Sheriff. Ethan Myers, 26, initially fled and was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with her murder and evading arrest. Allen Price and Teresa Louviere were also arrested, charged with fabricating evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.Police found Hopson’s body after Price and Louviere—with whom Myers was staying—reported...
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
KTBS
Shooting in Converse under investigation
CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday. Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
2 more arrested in connection to Joaquin homicide
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two more people were arrested in connection to a Joaquin homicide that allegedly was a part of a “sacrifice.” According to court documents, Allen Price, 37, and Teresa Louviere, 51, were both arrested for tampering with physical evidence for failing to report a human corpse. The two had reported to […]
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
kjas.com
Search continues for missing hunter
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Sunday that crews searched all weekend, but still have not come up with any leads or information on the whereabouts of 38 year old Joshua Ian Larkin, a Call man, who is been missing since Thursday. Officers say Larkin was last seen by his...
KTBS
Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs
MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
KSLA
Shreveport City Council candidate files lawsuit challenging election results
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the candidates who ran for the Shreveport City Council District B seat has now filed a lawsuit challenging the results of the Nov. 8 election. James Carstensen, a Republican, ran against the following other candidates:. Gary Brooks (D) Craig Lee (I) Mavice Thigpen (D)
