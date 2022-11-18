ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges

Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting

Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods CFO arrested, fell asleep in strangers …. Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide

A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns

There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
TheDailyBeast

Three Arrested After Dead Woman Found With Digits in a Bag

Three people are in custody after the apparent sacrificial murder of a 36-year-old woman in Texas. Sarah Hopson was found in her apartment last Sunday night with her fingers, toes, and ears in a plastic freezer bag placed between her legs, according to an indictment by the Shelby County Sheriff. Ethan Myers, 26, initially fled and was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with her murder and evading arrest. Allen Price and Teresa Louviere were also arrested, charged with fabricating evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.Police found Hopson’s body after Price and Louviere—with whom Myers was staying—reported...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
arklatexweekend.com

12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shooting in Converse under investigation

CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday. Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
CONVERSE, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

2 more arrested in connection to Joaquin homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two more people were arrested in connection to a Joaquin homicide that allegedly was a part of a “sacrifice.” According to court documents, Allen Price, 37, and Teresa Louviere, 51, were both arrested for tampering with physical evidence for failing to report a human corpse. The two had reported to […]
JOAQUIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kjas.com

Search continues for missing hunter

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Sunday that crews searched all weekend, but still have not come up with any leads or information on the whereabouts of 38 year old Joshua Ian Larkin, a Call man, who is been missing since Thursday. Officers say Larkin was last seen by his...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs

MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
SABINE PARISH, LA

