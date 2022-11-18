Read full article on original website
Vogue
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Irina Shayk Just Styled a White Tee in a Way I Never Saw Coming
Ever considered, even for a moment, wearing a white T-shirt to a black-tie event? That breaks, like, a million etiquette rules, right? Well, maybe not anymore. Irina Shayk just upended everything we thought we knew about eveningwear with an elegant outfit centered on a plain white tee and a Swarovski crystal necklace. Her understated but eye-catching look stood out at a party celebrating the Swarovski holiday collection with The Mark hotel on New York City's Upper East Side. Notably, Shayk kept her beauty look simple with natural-looking makeup and slicked-back hair, which allowed her accessories to do the sparkling.
Michelle Obama Wore the Denim Trend Everyone's Replacing Skinny Jeans With
During Michelle Obama's eight years as our first lady, we didn't get to see her in too many casual outfits—she was much likelier to be photographed in sophisticated Jason Wu dresses. In the years since then, I've been reveling in seeing her true personal style shine through. I mean, who could forget those Balenciaga sparkly boots? For her latest outfit, she experimented with the denim trend that's been surging in popularity: baggy, wide-leg cargo jeans, which are pretty much the antithesis of skinny jeans.
EmRata Wore a $40 Zara Skort With the Boots on Every Editor's Fall Wish List
Once you decide you love something, it's psychologically proven that you'll see it everywhere. It's called the frequency illusion (kind of), and yes, it's real. Since I, like so many of my fellow editors, am fully smitten with point-toe, knee-high boots, I'm not surprised that the exact style has become practically unavoidable in my everyday life, whether I'm working on a story or walking around the city. But even with all that exposure, I'm convinced the most recent time I spotted a pair was my chicest sighting yet.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Chunky Knits Are Staples—29 Styles I Like (That Look Great With Jeans)
If I were to rattle off the list of items I turn to week after week during the fall and winter months, a chunky or oversize sweater would be one of the staples at the top of my list. What can I say? The knitwear silhouette is not only cozy with the relaxed fit but also incredibly chic and elevated-feeling. And honestly, it doesn't take more than adding a pair of jeans to create a standout, cool look with that trusty chunky knit.
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In A Black Micro-Mini And Matching Thigh-High Boots–The Post-Divorce Glow Is Real!
Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to show us all how to dress for revenge. The 31-year-old model, actress, author, and podcaster stepped out on Halloween in NYC wearing a look better than even the hottest costume. When we saw the black micro-mini and matching thigh-high boots she wore, our jaws...
You're Done: 6 Winter Trends I Vetoed From My Closet (And 6 I'm Adding)
While I'm a big champion of shopping with longevity in mind, I'm also not immune to current trends. Being a fashion editor, I've always found it fun to look at every single thing that's trending and handpick the few that speak to my personal style so I can freshen up my outfit rotations. As much as I wish every single item I buy could stay in my closet forever, trying out new trends inevitably means that other ones will get the boot. My small NYC closet can only handle so much...
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Knee-Length Skirts And Tiny Bralettes—Bella Hadid's Is Straight Off The Runway!
Bella Hadid is the latest stylish celeb to rock an ab-baring, ultra-low-rise look, and she just donned an ensemble that took a sultry spin on business attire. The supermodel, 26, was photographed backstage at a recent Versace show wearing a monochromatic, gray, full Sandy Liang look, and stunned in perhaps our favorite look of hers from Milan Fashion Week.
I'm Nordstrom's Fashion Editor—These Are the Under-$150 Items You Won't Regret
If you love Nordstrom as much as we do and want to stock up on some seriously stylish winter finds without paying a small fortune, then this one's for you. We always love to bring you the chicest pieces that are worthy of your wallet, so we tapped into Nordstrom's fashion managing editor, Kate Bellman, to get the insider scoop on the affordable must-have items you won't regret buying for winter. Below, you'll find a little something for every sartorial taste, from holiday-party pieces to cozy knits and essential basics—all clocking in at under $150.
Ashley Graham Updates Little Black Dress With Edgy Leather Jacket & Slouchy Knee-High Boots
Ashley Graham shared a slideshow of selfies and videos to her Instagram today, showing an outfit she’d worn to The Knix Confidence Tour. The model went for a black-on-black look complete with stand-out knee-high boots and punk outerwear. Graham posed clad in a black fitted midi dress which she wore underneath a black leather biker jacket fitted with lots of shiny silver hardware. Opting for something edgier, she added gold rings, necklaces, and earrings to her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) Graham wore...
People Always Mistake My Favorite Drugstore Lipstick for a Designer One
The holiday season calls for festive lipstick—it's just a fact. Although red is a classic (sometimes considered cliche) shade, you'd be surprised to know that I often get the most compliments on my drugstore-priced shades rather than my designer ones. Don't get me wrong, I still love a good luxury formula, but I think the point I'm trying to make is that you don't need to spend a fortune to have the gorgeous pout of your dreams. If you're also into a classic shade like red, you're going to want to keep reading. I'm letting you in on my best-kept lipstick secrets and even snatched a few favorites from other WWW beauty editors. Scroll down below and check out our tricks of the trade.
I Look at Celebrity Outfits All Day—These 8 Didn't Go Viral But Should've
It's hard to explain why some celebrity looks go viral and others don't. I think a lot of it has to do with who the celebrity is and what else is going on at the time. Some weeks are so filled with high-profile events that epic looks get lost in the shuffle, unfortunately. Other weeks, it seems like every outlet is covering the same random look. And for every Kim Kardashian or Jennifer Lopez look that goes viral, there are a dozen others that didn't—but could've. I'm here to discuss the "could've" looks.
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post. The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble. In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain...
Florence Pugh's Mismatched Boots Might Be Controversial, But They're Also Chic
Some eschew a mismatched 'fit, while others may deem it a lesson in clever color blocking. Either way, we're into Florence Pugh's recent black-and-white look. The star was spotted at the NYC film of her latest movie, The Wonder (which debuts on Netflix on November 18), in the coordinated ensemble complete with a white boot on her right foot, and a black boot on her left, continuing the zig-zagging colors from her sweater-and-skirt set.
Florence Pugh Bravely Wore the Pants I Wouldn't Dare Wear to the Airport
I use the term "bravely" quite loosely here, but in the context of airport outfits, Florence Pugh's is just that. In my personal opinion, airport outfits live and die by what pants you wear. Choose a pair that's uncomfortable or annoying in the least and you may quickly have regrets while waiting in line at security. Pugh, who was photographed landing at LAX this week, wore pants that I'd wear in life, but certainly not to the airport.
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
No Lie—I Tried Hailey Bieber's Blush Hack, and My Face Has Never Looked Better
As a beauty editor, I live for product recommendations and makeup tips. The good news is that I never have to look very far to find them because celebrities are rife with them. It only makes sense. After all, they spend a lot of time on set and in the makeup chair learning from the best makeup artists in the business.
