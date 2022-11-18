Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
evgrieve.com
An early Thanksgiving today courtesy of East Village Loves NYC
Today, East Village Loves NYC — the local volunteer group formed in the spring of 2020 to feed people in need during the pandemic — prepared and distributed its third-annual Thanksgiving meal citywide. (More background here.) EVG contributor Stacie Joy stopped by the group's home base at the...
evgrieve.com
Week in Grieview
Posts this past week included (with a photo on 1st Avenue by Grant Shaffer) ... • A visit with Moxie, a nearly 8-year-old East Village photographer with an eye for nature (Wednesday) • A visit to Azaleas, celebrating 20 years in the East Village (Tuesday) • EV Loves NYC preparing...
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
pix11.com
Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say
Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say. Vigil held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday.
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
yonkerstimes.com
With So Many Members in Jail, Can the 300 Bloodhound Brims-Yonkers Survive?
Most of us in the media had never heard about the 300 Bloodhound Brims Gang from Yonkers until June 17, 2021, when more than a dozen members of the gang violently assaulted and stomped a victim outside of a North Broadway bodega while they were filming a Rap Video. The...
Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims
NEW YORK, NY – A study published by Science Direct in October claims life in dangerous New York City neighborhoods is contributing to the overall obesity and unhealthiness of city children. According to the paper, researchers estimated the relationship between neighborhood violent crime and child and adolescent weight and fitness. It used detailed data from the Fitnessgram assessments of public school students in New York City and matched that data to point specific crime data geocoded to students’ residential locations. The paper also claims city violence negatively affects the health of young girls more than boys. “We find for adolescent The post Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
dallasexaminer.com
Rev. Calvin Butts took his ministry to the streets
(TriceEdneyWire.com) – “Reverend Butts worked more effectively than any other leader at the intersection of power, politics, and faith in New York. He understood the role of faith in our lives, especially in the Black community. But he also understood power and how to wield it and how to demand power from those who often sought to hoard it. And so he was a pragmatist, he was a realist, but he was also a dreamer.”
bronx.com
Jayden Goodridge, 21, Murdered
The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, who is wanted in connection to the below-described homicide. Details are as follows. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 1814 hours, police responded to a...
evgrieve.com
City removes curbside dining structure at Amor Y Amargo on 6th and A
The EVG inbox is lighting up with news from Sixth Street and Avenue A... where as around noon, DOT workers are demolishing the curbside dining structure at Amor Y Amargo... For this, the city has shut down Avenue A to through traffic from Fifth Street to Seventh Street. The space...
1 person dead in a Manhattan apartment fire
The FDNY says one person is dead after an apartment fire broke out Sunday morning in Manhattan.
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
pix11.com
3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD
Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Frigid temps...
Residents want curfew enforced to stop drug use in Tompkins Square Park
NEW YORK -- Drug use and litter plague Tompkins Square Park in the East Village and on Thursday some people who live there took their concerns to top city officials. A gathering on a park basketball court got the ball rolling to find solutions, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported. While about 20 volunteers spent much of the day getting rid of leaves and trash, neighbors at the other end of the 10.5 square acre green space met with various city leaders to brainstorm ways to beautify and uplift the park. They say crime, litter and neglect ruin the quality of life. "I just think this...
hudsontv.com
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
evgrieve.com
About 'Bomb Pop 2,' an 'ongoing conversation' at Bullet Space
Bullet Space is currently showing "Bomb Pop 2," a group exhibition featuring Fly Orr, Mac McGill, Andrew Chan, John Farris, Michael A. Gonzales, Andrew Wilhelm and Maggie Wrigley (above), who's serving as the curator. The original "Bomb Pop" took place in 2012, and this 2022 edition is dedicated to honoring...
How a man who served time on Rikers came to serve in the NY Assembly
“I knew people wanted me to fail, so that was motivation for me,” Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said in an office in East Harlem on Oct. 17. Eddie Gibbs brings inside perspective to questions of crime and redemption. [ more › ]
dallasexaminer.com
Remembering Rev. Calvin O. Butts
When I was about 7 years old, my family and I were visiting New York City and attending a large worship service at historic Abyssinian Baptist Church when I let go of my mother’s hand in the bustling crowd on the way to the balcony and suddenly became separated from her. I was overwhelmed with panic and fear. But friendly people summoned an usher who took me down to the pulpit, where the preacher embraced me and asked the congregation if anyone knew this child. My mother, who was frantically searching for me in the balcony, stood and said yes, and another usher quickly reunited us. I can still remember how terrifying it felt to be lost. But I also remember how adults at Abyssinian Baptist Church immediately surrounded me with care and concern, reassured me they would take care of me, and did not let go until I was safe.
Undercover shootout leaves armed suspect dead in Manhattan drug sting: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An undercover drug sting in Upper Manhattan devolved into a shootout Friday night that left an armed man dead and a second in custody, according to reports. NYPD, state and federal investigators were attempting to carry out a controlled buy of fentanyl in a first-floor apartment...
