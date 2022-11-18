ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go

Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Cowboys piling on, now holding 37-3 lead on Vikings

The Cowboys are rolling. The Vikings aren’t. Dallas has 365 yards and a 37-3 lead on the Vikings, and it’s safe to say Minnesota will not rally today. The Cowboys have scored on all seven possessions, with four touchdowns and three field goals. Ezekiel Elliott scored his second...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect

It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
FanSided

Watch Buffalo Bills players try to escape gnarly snowstorm

The Buffalo Bills were impacted by a crazy snowstorm over the weekend, and players had to persevere through an escape to face the Cleveland Browns. The city of Buffalo, New York was hit with a huge snowstorm over the weekend with more than six feet of snow recorded in some areas. Of course, that’s not so easy for Bills players to escape as they had to evacuate the city and fly to Detroit to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but fans can watch the experience firsthand through documentation the Bills posted on their YouTube channel.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Broncos, Raiders head to overtime

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said this week that “somebody has to win” his team’s game against the Raiders, but he might wind up being wrong about that. The Broncos and Raiders are tied 16-16 after the end of regulation. They will now head to overtime in Denver.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories

The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Lions beat Giants 31-18 to run win streak to three games

The Lions will be riding a three-game winning streak into Thanksgiving. Jamaal Williams ran for three touchdowns and the Lions defense forced three turnovers to power a 31-18 win over the Giants on the road. It’s the first time that the Lions have won three straight games since the 2017 season and the victory moves them up to 4-6 as they get set to host the Bills on Thanksgiving.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy