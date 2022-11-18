Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
Sunday night's showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs comes at a critical time for both teams. Here's where the smart money is on the game.
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go
Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning after the team returned to Nashville. Police...
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
NBC Sports
Cowboys piling on, now holding 37-3 lead on Vikings
The Cowboys are rolling. The Vikings aren’t. Dallas has 365 yards and a 37-3 lead on the Vikings, and it’s safe to say Minnesota will not rally today. The Cowboys have scored on all seven possessions, with four touchdowns and three field goals. Ezekiel Elliott scored his second...
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz trade gives Commanders incentive to start Taylor Heinicke at least two more games
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of...
atozsports.com
Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect
It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
NBC Sports
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Following Loss to Titans
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses Thursday night's loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Watch Buffalo Bills players try to escape gnarly snowstorm
The Buffalo Bills were impacted by a crazy snowstorm over the weekend, and players had to persevere through an escape to face the Cleveland Browns. The city of Buffalo, New York was hit with a huge snowstorm over the weekend with more than six feet of snow recorded in some areas. Of course, that’s not so easy for Bills players to escape as they had to evacuate the city and fly to Detroit to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but fans can watch the experience firsthand through documentation the Bills posted on their YouTube channel.
Bills vs. Blizzard: Can Team Fly Out of Buffalo for Browns Game at Detroit?
Snowmobiles, activate?! The Josh Allen-led Bills are 6-3 and trying to get out of Buffalo to play the Browns in Detroit.
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 27-17 loss to Titans
The Green Bay Packers fell behind by scores of 7-0, 14-6 and 20-9 and eventually lost 27-17 to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. The loss dropped the Packers to 4-7 after 11 games, putting the team’s playoff hopes on life support. Here are the stars,...
NBC Sports
Broncos, Raiders head to overtime
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said this week that “somebody has to win” his team’s game against the Raiders, but he might wind up being wrong about that. The Broncos and Raiders are tied 16-16 after the end of regulation. They will now head to overtime in Denver.
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Chiefs vs Chargers
It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
NBC Sports
Sunday Night Football: Travis Kelce’s third touchdown leads Chiefs to late comeback win
The Chiefs broke the Chargers’ hearts yet again. Patrick Mahomes threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 31 seconds remaining in Sunday Night Football, lifting the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory. It was the sixth and final lead change of a back-and-forth game that saw both teams score a touchdown in the final two minutes.
NFL Odds: Browns vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
While we will miss out on a blizzard game, the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will square off in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Ford Field in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Browns-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below.
NBC Sports
Lions beat Giants 31-18 to run win streak to three games
The Lions will be riding a three-game winning streak into Thanksgiving. Jamaal Williams ran for three touchdowns and the Lions defense forced three turnovers to power a 31-18 win over the Giants on the road. It’s the first time that the Lions have won three straight games since the 2017 season and the victory moves them up to 4-6 as they get set to host the Bills on Thanksgiving.
