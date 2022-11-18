ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon driver accused of stealing packages in Brooklyn

Search for suspected package thief seen driving Amazon truck 00:39

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a package thief in Brooklyn .

According to investigators, a woman driving an Amazon delivery truck stopped in front of a home on 58th and 13th Avenue in Borough Park . Instead of delivering packages, she took boxes that had already been delivered.

It happened on Oct. 29 at around 3 p.m.

Investigators said the woman also opened a package she was delivering.

Amazon said it identified the driver and is now working with police. The company apologized to the customer and replaced the stolen items.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York

1 person killed in Inwood fire

NEW YORK -- A person has died after a fire at a building in Inwood.The fire started on the third floor of a 6-story building on Broadway near 204th Street just before 6 a.m., the FDNY said. The fire is under control and the cause is under investigation. Details on the victim were not immediately released. 
MANHATTAN, NY
