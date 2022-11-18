ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Longtime SCE Employee Ties Firing to Allegedly False Harassment Allegations

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqGpF_0jF8NfE000
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A former longtime Southern California Edison Co. employee is suing the utility, alleging he was wrongfully fired in 2021 on false sexual harassment grounds after he alleged his accuser, a fellow worker, manipulated her time card.

Robert Castellano's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges sex and gender discrimination, defamation and libel per se. He seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed Wednesday.

Castellanos alleges that the SCE investigation upon which the allegedly false sexual harassment claims were grounded was based on "a stereotypical gender-based perception that males in supervisory positions are more likely than females to engage in inappropriate and sexually offensive conduct toward members of the opposite sex."

SCE spokesman David Eisenhauer issued a statement Thursday in response to the complaint.

"We have not yet received Mr. Castellanos' complaint, and once we have a chance to fully review it, we will respond as part of the legal proceedings," Eisenhauer said.

Castellanos, 55, of Whittier, worked for SCE for nearly 30 years, starting as a part-time computer operator, the suit states. He was promoted over time to full-time posts that led up to him having a lead operator job and he was often praised for his work, the suit states.

In 2017, Trina Queen, a co-defendant in the suit, was hired by SCE as an independent contractor and she eventually also became a full-time computer operator, according to the suit. Queen was often late to work and returned late from her rest and lunch breaks, so Castellanos, as the lead operator, relayed information about Queen's attendance and time card problems to his supervisor, the suit states.

Castellanos continued to report alleged time card violations to a new boss that were allegedly committed by Queen and two others, the suit states.

In early October 2021, Queen told Castellanos' boss and SCE human resources that the plaintiff had made "unwelcome and offensive comments to her," the suit states. An SCE management team member also told Castellanos that Queen had filed a sexual harassment complaint against him, asking him if he had every called her "babe" or "boo," according to the suit.

Castellanos' boss sent him a letter last Nov. 22 telling him he was fired for "engaging in inappropriate conduct," the suit states.

Castellanos "experienced shock, disbelief, severe mental and emotional distress, insomnia and worry" as a result, according to the suit, which further states that although the plaintiff found another job, he is paid less and has fewer benefits.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gardena police violently arrest man over alleged parking violation

GARDENA, Calif. – A man was violently arrested by Gardena police officers for allegedly “resisting” a parking ticket. It is not known when the incident occurred, however, the narrator describes the non-English speaking man resisting a parking ticket due to not understanding English. According to the video...
GARDENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday. Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news...
CBS LA

Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit

Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority

The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
KTLA

Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team

Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy