Read full article on original website
Related
Austin-area high school football schedule and results for second round of UIL playoffs
Austin-area high schools continue their postseason runs this week as teams battle in the second round of the UIL state playoffs. Here are the scores from the second week of the playoffs for UIL squads' football games. Thursday Class 2A Division I ...
CW33 NewsFix
AREA PREVIEW: Arlington Martin vs. Lewisville football
Texas High School Football Playoffs continue to ramp up. While teams focus on continuing their regular excellence, other teams plan and prepare to deliver the next big upset. This week, CW33 broadcasts the Area Round playoff matchup between two 10-1 programs who are battle tested and ready to compete. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into Arlington Martin and Lewisville‘s programs to lay out just what fans can expect in this Friday night playoff game:
KTRE
Timpson marches on in playoffs with 49-7 win over Frankston.
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Frankston, Timpson’s Vosky Howard gets the handoff and takes off and up the sidelines to score a touchdown. Timpson won the game, 49-7. We have the clip here.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 13 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 17-18, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Look: South Oak Cliff holds off Lovejoy in Texas 5A football playoffs
ARLINGTON, Texas - Defending UIL 5A Division II state champion South Oak Cliff held off a furious fourth-quarter rally from Lovejoy to pull out a 42-37 win in their 5A football playoff game on Saturday. “I’m just happy to move on to round three,” South Oak Cliff head coach Jason Todd said after the ...
Comments / 0