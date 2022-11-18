Read full article on original website
Willamette Week's Nigel Jaquiss talks Tina Kotek and 'the big mess she needs to clean up'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s next governor, Tina Kotek, made an appearance last week with the Portland City Council. Kotek has vowed to work with city officials to address the homelessness issue. Here to talk about an article recently published in Willamette Week on Tina Kotek, and the big...
Marion County non-profits add new resources ahead of winter
SALEM, Ore. — The Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency is adding new warming shelters every year, and the agency's chief program officer said demand is up more than 50 percent this fall. "We have community action outreach teams that work until 8:00, 9:00 pm routing people to warming shelters...
Cyclists sue Portland over 'unsafe' streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of cycling advocates filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland on Friday. It says city leaders have failed to make Portland streets safe. The group gathered at the memorial for Sarah Pliner. She's the well-known chef who was killed while riding her bike near Southeast 26th and Powell.
Washington County fire agencies re-enact burn ban during 'High Fire Danger'
PORTLAND, Ore. — All Washington County fire agencies have re-enacted an outdoor burn ban during this current weather pattern. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say that they have consulted with the Oregon Department of Forestry and other members of the Washington County Fire Defense Board, and have decided to re-enact a High Fire Danger Burn Ban. Officials the ban will remain in place until the weather pattern changes due to increased wildfire risk.
Cold and flu season impacts small businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kurt Huffman owns 30 restaurants across the Portland area. Right now, Huffman said about 50 of his employees are at home, sick. "Out of 30 there’s probably one closed a week some night. At one of ours, we just got a positive test yesterday, four other cooks tested positive. We close, we scramble for other people to take over," he said.
Amid RSV surge, Oregon hospitals asks patients to limit visits to emergency only
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are seeing a surge in visits as respiratory viruses circulate particularly among children. Hospitals are also still dealing with a staffing crisis, and have asked Oregonians to only visit Emergency Departments, ERs, and urgent care centers if strictly necessary. "Because of the high volume...
Portland Aerial Tram to close through November 28 for maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the Portland Aerial Tram will close for ten days for routine maintenance. Shuttle buses will run between OHSU's South Waterfront and Marquam Hill campuses. People should give themselves extra travel time if that's part of their commute. This week was selected...
Shop fire in Molalla draws crews from several surrounding departments
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews from Clackamas, Colton, Canby, and Woodburn all responded to assist Molalla Fire with a large shop fire. Crews were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 32400 block of South Mathias Road in Molalla. Photos provided by Clackamas Fire show the shop engulfed in flames.
Amid hospital overcrowding, health officials advise flu, COVID prevention
Portland, ORE — Health officials say COVID, influenza, and RSV can have similar symptoms. "In that it causes upper respiratory problems, fever," said Patrick Lew, adult and pediatric hospitalist at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. "They all can cause a regular common cold," said Dr. Ann Loeffler, deputy health...
Fast moving wildfire near King City threatens several buildings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 10:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the 14000 block of Southwest Beef Bend Road near King City, on a report of a rapidly spreading brush fire. Officials say a burn pile that was monitored with a hose, had burning leaves on the top. The...
One person shot and killed in Portland airport hotel Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 9:30 p.m., Port of Portland Police and Portland Police responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way. When the police arrived, they found one person dead inside the hotel. Officials say one to three suspects fled...
Operation Warm & FedEx deliver winter coats to children in SE Portland
Hundreds of elementary school students were gifted new winter coats on Friday thanks to a collaboration between FedEx and "Operation Warm." The coats were distributed at Portland’s Alder Elementary off Southeast 174th Avenue and Stark Street. Over the next month and a half, FedEx said it will ship more...
Some Portland Starbucks workers join 'Red Cup Rebellion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Starbucks workers were on the picket line Thursday as part of a new movement called “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Some Starbucks stores in Oregon joined the strike. KATU spoke with employees striking outside the store at Southwest 5th Avenue and Oak Street in downtown Portland. They...
Airline donates Q400 plane to PCC for student training
HILLSBORO, Ore. — When you fly shorter trips around the Northwest or the West Coast, chances are you're flying Horizon or Alaska. And if you're flying on a Horizon propeller plane, it's a Q400. On Friday, the airline donated one of those planes to the Portland Community College Foundation.
Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
Clark County Sheriff's Office: Missing woman found safe by Puyallup Police
VANCOUVER, Wash. — UPDATE: The Clark County Sheriff's Office says Shelly Boutte was found safe by Puyallup Police. CCSO would like to thank everyone for their assistance in locating her. Original Story Below:. Deputies in Clark County are asking the public for help in finding a missing 64-year-old woman...
Early morning officer-involved shooting sends one to hospital, police still investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in the Reed Neighborhood. Police say shortly after 12:20 a.m., officers from East Precinct responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. The description of the suspect's vehicle...
Arrest made in 2019 murder case that killed Portland father
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Quincy Gill Sr. Gill was shot and killed near the corner of Northeast Fremont Street and Garfield Avenue in December of 2019/. Court and jail records show Elijah Ray Thomas...
PeaceHealth Medical Center reaching patient capacity due to RSV, flu
VANCOUVER, Wash. — PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center is again experiencing unprecedented patient volumes due to rising cases of RSV and flu, and is urging those with non-emergency issues to seek help elsewhere. In a press release, PeaceHealth requested that patients with non-emergency health issues consider visiting their primary care...
Meals on Wheels People seeks volunteers for Thanksgiving, ahead of holidays
As we head into the holiday season, Meals on Wheels People continues its work helping provide homebound older adults in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas with nutritious meals and social support. The group serves more than 21,000 meals every week, and they could use your help. They depend on...
