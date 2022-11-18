ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Marion County non-profits add new resources ahead of winter

SALEM, Ore. — The Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency is adding new warming shelters every year, and the agency's chief program officer said demand is up more than 50 percent this fall. "We have community action outreach teams that work until 8:00, 9:00 pm routing people to warming shelters...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Cyclists sue Portland over 'unsafe' streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of cycling advocates filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland on Friday. It says city leaders have failed to make Portland streets safe. The group gathered at the memorial for Sarah Pliner. She's the well-known chef who was killed while riding her bike near Southeast 26th and Powell.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Washington County fire agencies re-enact burn ban during 'High Fire Danger'

PORTLAND, Ore. — All Washington County fire agencies have re-enacted an outdoor burn ban during this current weather pattern. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say that they have consulted with the Oregon Department of Forestry and other members of the Washington County Fire Defense Board, and have decided to re-enact a High Fire Danger Burn Ban. Officials the ban will remain in place until the weather pattern changes due to increased wildfire risk.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Cold and flu season impacts small businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kurt Huffman owns 30 restaurants across the Portland area. Right now, Huffman said about 50 of his employees are at home, sick. "Out of 30 there’s probably one closed a week some night. At one of ours, we just got a positive test yesterday, four other cooks tested positive. We close, we scramble for other people to take over," he said.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Aerial Tram to close through November 28 for maintenance

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the Portland Aerial Tram will close for ten days for routine maintenance. Shuttle buses will run between OHSU's South Waterfront and Marquam Hill campuses. People should give themselves extra travel time if that's part of their commute. This week was selected...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Shop fire in Molalla draws crews from several surrounding departments

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews from Clackamas, Colton, Canby, and Woodburn all responded to assist Molalla Fire with a large shop fire. Crews were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 32400 block of South Mathias Road in Molalla. Photos provided by Clackamas Fire show the shop engulfed in flames.
MOLALLA, OR
KATU.com

Amid hospital overcrowding, health officials advise flu, COVID prevention

Portland, ORE — Health officials say COVID, influenza, and RSV can have similar symptoms. "In that it causes upper respiratory problems, fever," said Patrick Lew, adult and pediatric hospitalist at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. "They all can cause a regular common cold," said Dr. Ann Loeffler, deputy health...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fast moving wildfire near King City threatens several buildings

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 10:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the 14000 block of Southwest Beef Bend Road near King City, on a report of a rapidly spreading brush fire. Officials say a burn pile that was monitored with a hose, had burning leaves on the top. The...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

One person shot and killed in Portland airport hotel Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 9:30 p.m., Port of Portland Police and Portland Police responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way. When the police arrived, they found one person dead inside the hotel. Officials say one to three suspects fled...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Operation Warm & FedEx deliver winter coats to children in SE Portland

Hundreds of elementary school students were gifted new winter coats on Friday thanks to a collaboration between FedEx and "Operation Warm." The coats were distributed at Portland’s Alder Elementary off Southeast 174th Avenue and Stark Street. Over the next month and a half, FedEx said it will ship more...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Some Portland Starbucks workers join 'Red Cup Rebellion'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starbucks workers were on the picket line Thursday as part of a new movement called “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Some Starbucks stores in Oregon joined the strike. KATU spoke with employees striking outside the store at Southwest 5th Avenue and Oak Street in downtown Portland. They...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Airline donates Q400 plane to PCC for student training

HILLSBORO, Ore. — When you fly shorter trips around the Northwest or the West Coast, chances are you're flying Horizon or Alaska. And if you're flying on a Horizon propeller plane, it's a Q400. On Friday, the airline donated one of those planes to the Portland Community College Foundation.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Arrest made in 2019 murder case that killed Portland father

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Quincy Gill Sr. Gill was shot and killed near the corner of Northeast Fremont Street and Garfield Avenue in December of 2019/. Court and jail records show Elijah Ray Thomas...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

PeaceHealth Medical Center reaching patient capacity due to RSV, flu

VANCOUVER, Wash. — PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center is again experiencing unprecedented patient volumes due to rising cases of RSV and flu, and is urging those with non-emergency issues to seek help elsewhere. In a press release, PeaceHealth requested that patients with non-emergency health issues consider visiting their primary care...
VANCOUVER, WA

