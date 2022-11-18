ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 29

it's just me yall
2d ago

this education system here literally is a professional daycare...these kids would lose in a math competition against a box of rocks...but they all can tell you the new tic-tok dance craze....

Reply(2)
7
Sixth Sense
2d ago

Many kids nowadays can’t even hold a job and or get a job and they’re expected to return to middle school? They’d have to start at kindergarten.

Reply(4)
2
it's just me yall
2d ago

I am willing to bet that over 80% of this years graduating class in this county...cannot tell you the year this country was founded and from which country we gained independence from...without using the phone or some sort of technology...

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

CCSD Class of 2022 reports graduation rate increase

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District's graduation rate for the class of 2022 increased to 81.3%, according to the Nevada Department of Education. New data shows the final graduation rate has increased to 81.3% from 80.9% the previous year. CCSD celebrated its largest graduating class with...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Visually impaired students prepare Thanksgiving meal

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students with the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation whipped up their aprons to prepare Thanksgiving feasts for their families. Visually impaired students showed off their skills from the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation's cooking classes to create a tasty lunch. The Thanksgiving feast included an abundance of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Mother accused of locking teen in room was CCSD employee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. CCSD confirmed that Addy Gonzales was a family learning advocate with the school district. CCSD said Gonzales was an employee since 2005.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
High School Football PRO

Carson City, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bishop Gorman Catholic High School football team will have a game with Bishop Manogue Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CARSON CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Mental Health Matters: Celebrating National Caregivers Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — November is National Family Caregivers Month, which recognizes all of the individuals who help care for their loved ones. It also offers a chance to raise awareness about the support they may need. In this week's Mental Health Matters, Marie Mortera has one family's story...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Signs of HOPE hosts annual benefit at the Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community gathered at the Venetian on Friday to raise awareness and support for victims of sexual violence. News 3 partnered with Signs of HOPE to highlight its mission at its annual benefit at Tao Nightclub. Signs of Hope stands for healing, options,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia

Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis.  The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Women's Entrepreneurship Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Saturday marks Women's Entrepreneurship Day, which focuses on celebrating women who are shattering the glass ceiling and becoming their own bosses. Joining me now with more on how you and others can do the same is the CEO of Meros Media, Parisa Bady.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Canine program at UMC helps burn victim during recovery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man with severe burns on his legs is finding some peace during his recovery at a local hospital thanks to a furry friend. The Canine Comfort Program at UMC is making a huge difference for many patients, including David Knaack. He is in a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy