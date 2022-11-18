Read full article on original website
it's just me yall
2d ago
this education system here literally is a professional daycare...these kids would lose in a math competition against a box of rocks...but they all can tell you the new tic-tok dance craze....
Sixth Sense
2d ago
Many kids nowadays can’t even hold a job and or get a job and they’re expected to return to middle school? They’d have to start at kindergarten.
it's just me yall
2d ago
I am willing to bet that over 80% of this years graduating class in this county...cannot tell you the year this country was founded and from which country we gained independence from...without using the phone or some sort of technology...
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
CCSD Class of 2022 reports graduation rate increase
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District's graduation rate for the class of 2022 increased to 81.3%, according to the Nevada Department of Education. New data shows the final graduation rate has increased to 81.3% from 80.9% the previous year. CCSD celebrated its largest graduating class with...
CCSD Class of 2022 raises graduation rate
The final graduation percentage for the Class of 2022 in the Clark County School District increased from 80.9 percent the previous year to 81.3 percent.
CCSD conducts annual districtwide survey to solicit feedback from community
The survey is open until Friday, December 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Both an English and a Spanish version of the survey are available online at ccsd.net/survey.
Middle school fight draws attention of CCSD Police
Hyde Park Middle School Principal Anna Belknap sent an email to parents Friday night about a physical fight that occurred near the campus in a park.
news3lv.com
Visually impaired students prepare Thanksgiving meal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students with the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation whipped up their aprons to prepare Thanksgiving feasts for their families. Visually impaired students showed off their skills from the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation's cooking classes to create a tasty lunch. The Thanksgiving feast included an abundance of...
nonprofitnews.vegas
Police v. Firefighter Soccer Game Nets $800 for Youth Soccer Scholarships & Clark HS Programs
Soccer players with Las Vegas Metro Police Department and Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters faced off on Saturday, Nov. 19 on the Clark High School soccer field to raise funds for a good cause. The game, hosted by Nevada Youth Soccer Association, raised monies for both youth soccer scholarships...
Fox5 KVVU
Mother accused of locking teen in room was CCSD employee
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. CCSD confirmed that Addy Gonzales was a family learning advocate with the school district. CCSD said Gonzales was an employee since 2005.
Carson City, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Carson City, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bishop Gorman Catholic High School football team will have a game with Bishop Manogue Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 13:15:00.
news3lv.com
Mental Health Matters: Celebrating National Caregivers Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — November is National Family Caregivers Month, which recognizes all of the individuals who help care for their loved ones. It also offers a chance to raise awareness about the support they may need. In this week's Mental Health Matters, Marie Mortera has one family's story...
news3lv.com
Signs of HOPE hosts annual benefit at the Venetian
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community gathered at the Venetian on Friday to raise awareness and support for victims of sexual violence. News 3 partnered with Signs of HOPE to highlight its mission at its annual benefit at Tao Nightclub. Signs of Hope stands for healing, options,...
news3lv.com
Floragraph to honor fallen NHP Trooper Micah May at Rose Parade unveiled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Sunday, Clark County unveiled the floragraph to honor fallen NHP Trooper Micah May at the Rose Parade. Families and friends gathered on Thursday to honor May ahead of the annual parade. Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty in July last...
Nevada Hospitals warns children could be placed in adult beds
In a statement released on Wednesday, Nevada Hospital Association said while overall hospital capacity remains good, pediatric capacity was "strained."
Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia
Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis. The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
Clark County certifies election results as several people attempt to vote twice
Clark County commissioners unanimously voted Friday to certify the results of last week’s election as a county review found several people attempted to vote twice.
news3lv.com
Women's Entrepreneurship Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Saturday marks Women's Entrepreneurship Day, which focuses on celebrating women who are shattering the glass ceiling and becoming their own bosses. Joining me now with more on how you and others can do the same is the CEO of Meros Media, Parisa Bady.
Henderson officials find intoxicated female, male with stab wound to the neck
Henderson police and fire departments responded to a stabbing incident where they found an intoxicated female and a man with stab wounds at the scene.
8newsnow.com
Seniors at Las Vegas mobile home park receive Thanksgiving meals
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s an update to a story we first brought to you back in September. Residents living in the Royal Mobile Home Park in the northeast valley were having a hard time accessing food and turned to 8 News Now for help. After the original story...
fox56news.com
Video shows girl escaping from Las Vegas-area home's second floor after reported year in captivity
Video 8 News Now obtained shows a teenager escaping from a home after police said she was locked in a bedroom with little food and just a bucket to urinate and defecate in for more than a year. Video shows girl escaping from Las Vegas-area home’s …. Video 8...
news3lv.com
Canine program at UMC helps burn victim during recovery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man with severe burns on his legs is finding some peace during his recovery at a local hospital thanks to a furry friend. The Canine Comfort Program at UMC is making a huge difference for many patients, including David Knaack. He is in a...
