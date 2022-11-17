It's official: Fletcher Middle School will adopt sustainability focus with choice component next fall

Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
Around Town: Hoosier contingent comes to Palo Alto for sibling city bonding
Read news about Palo Alto community members hosting a group from Bloomington, Indiana, the city’s sibling city, and a Stanford student elected to the Sequoia Union High School District board. FAMILY TIES … “We sometimes call ourselves a blueberry in a bowl of tomato soup,” John Hamilton, mayor of...
calmatters.network
Zone 7 adopts 5.5% annual water rate increases through 2026
Pleasanton is set to see a 5.5% rise in the annual rates for wholesale water services from the Zone 7 Water Agency for each of the next four years after its Board of Directors voted 5-2 to approve the price increase last week. Intended to help fund water treatment efforts...
calmatters.network
Dublin voters choose Josey, Qaadri for two at-large City Council seats
Dublin Vice Mayor Jean Josey and Planning Commission alternate member Kashef Qaadri have secured the first and second seats for the City Council, beating out former planning commissioner Lynna Do in the general election. With the three candidates vying for two at-large positions on the council, Josey led the way...
calmatters.network
Marchand wins election in Livermore, back for second stint as mayor
After nine days of uncertainty since Election Night, John Marchand has declared victory as Livermore’s mayor-elect. Marchand will lead the city as mayor for the second time, having served in the position previously from 2011 through 2020. He was eligible to run for the post again after a two-year break in accordance with the city’s established regulations on term limits.
calmatters.network
Complaint: Santa Clara County hospital execs threatened workers over striking
Health care workers have filed a complaint against Santa Clara County, claiming hospital leaders intimidated and threatened them for planning to participate in a strike. The California Public Employees Relations Board is investigating a complaint filed on Oct. 31 by SEIU Local 521. The complaint alleges Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (VMC) executives engaged in anti-union tactics and violated workers’ rights to participate in a strike organized by county doctors. The union, which represents more than 5,000 health care professionals at VMC, filed the complaint on behalf of the 58 physician assistants and psychologists at the hospital.
calmatters.network
Pleasanton council OKs quick-build bike lane project on segment of West Las Positas Boulevard
The Pleasanton City Council unanimously approved a quick-build pilot project last week that will create a protected bike lane on West Las Positas Boulevard between Hopyard Road and Hacienda Drive. Crews will begin work on painting the streets and installing plastic bollards — which are those short, vertical colored posts...
calmatters.network
Air district announces $5M in grants available to build electric vehicle charging stations
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area. The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.
calmatters.network
DA declines to file charges against driver in death of Alameda County supervisor
Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan nearly one year ago, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Friday. Chan, 72, was walking her dog Maggie when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05...
calmatters.network
Menlo Park resident confronts intruder in her kitchen; police link suspect to thefts in 3 cities
A call to police from a Menlo Park resident who had found an intruder in her home Saturday morning, Nov. 19, led to the arrest of a woman tied to thefts in three cities, Menlo Park Police stated in a press release. At about 6 a.m., a resident in the...
calmatters.network
Police: Car tied to Livermore sideshow impounded in Los Angeles area
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last weekend impounded a car that was allegedly involved in a sideshow in Livermore last month. Livermore police highlighted the investigative breakthrough in a social media post, saying deputies in L.A. stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction on Saturday night. “The registered owner...
calmatters.network
Man robbed, assaulted with pistol during date Friday
Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue, east of U.S. Highway 101, late Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man injured from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.
