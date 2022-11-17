ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

It's official: Fletcher Middle School will adopt sustainability focus with choice component next fall

By Palo Alto Online
calmatters.network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Around Town: Hoosier contingent comes to Palo Alto for sibling city bonding

Read news about Palo Alto community members hosting a group from Bloomington, Indiana, the city’s sibling city, and a Stanford student elected to the Sequoia Union High School District board. FAMILY TIES … “We sometimes call ourselves a blueberry in a bowl of tomato soup,” John Hamilton, mayor of...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Zone 7 adopts 5.5% annual water rate increases through 2026

Pleasanton is set to see a 5.5% rise in the annual rates for wholesale water services from the Zone 7 Water Agency for each of the next four years after its Board of Directors voted 5-2 to approve the price increase last week. Intended to help fund water treatment efforts...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Dublin voters choose Josey, Qaadri for two at-large City Council seats

Dublin Vice Mayor Jean Josey and Planning Commission alternate member Kashef Qaadri have secured the first and second seats for the City Council, beating out former planning commissioner Lynna Do in the general election. With the three candidates vying for two at-large positions on the council, Josey led the way...
DUBLIN, CA
calmatters.network

Marchand wins election in Livermore, back for second stint as mayor

After nine days of uncertainty since Election Night, John Marchand has declared victory as Livermore’s mayor-elect. Marchand will lead the city as mayor for the second time, having served in the position previously from 2011 through 2020. He was eligible to run for the post again after a two-year break in accordance with the city’s established regulations on term limits.
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

Complaint: Santa Clara County hospital execs threatened workers over striking

Health care workers have filed a complaint against Santa Clara County, claiming hospital leaders intimidated and threatened them for planning to participate in a strike. The California Public Employees Relations Board is investigating a complaint filed on Oct. 31 by SEIU Local 521. The complaint alleges Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (VMC) executives engaged in anti-union tactics and violated workers’ rights to participate in a strike organized by county doctors. The union, which represents more than 5,000 health care professionals at VMC, filed the complaint on behalf of the 58 physician assistants and psychologists at the hospital.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Air district announces $5M in grants available to build electric vehicle charging stations

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area. The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.
calmatters.network

Police: Car tied to Livermore sideshow impounded in Los Angeles area

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last weekend impounded a car that was allegedly involved in a sideshow in Livermore last month. Livermore police highlighted the investigative breakthrough in a social media post, saying deputies in L.A. stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction on Saturday night. “The registered owner...
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

Man robbed, assaulted with pistol during date Friday

Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue, east of U.S. Highway 101, late Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man injured from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.
MENLO PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy