KFYR-TV
Munson resigning from Bismarck Park Board
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Park Board will be short a commissioner for a few weeks when the new year starts. That’s because Wayne Munson announced his resignation from the board, effective at the end of the year, following his recent election to the Burleigh County Commission. The Park Board, which sets the fiscal policy for Bismarck Parks and Recreation, is seeking applicants to fill Munson’s seat until his term ends in June of 2024.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota road traffic victims remembered for being more than just a statistic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vision Zero held an event to commemorate those who lost loved ones in traffic fatalities. The World Day of Remembrance honors and memorializes those who have died. At the State Capitol, chairs remained empty to honor those who have passed. One of the vacant seats represented...
KFYR-TV
Dakota Zoo African penguin surprise: hopes of chicks in the near future
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The African Penguin exhibit at the Dakota Zoo seems to be a fan favorite, and now there is even more excitement. The Dakota Zoo works with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to assist breeding towards conservation of endangered species. The Dakota Zoo colony just added three female penguins, Lynn, Coretta, and Emily, to the exhibit, and the bachelors are excited!
KFYR-TV
New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For a taste of Jamaican cuisine, you don’t have to travel far. Just head over to the Kirkwood Mall near Kay Jewelers. Suzzy’s Island Twist just opened a week ago in the Kirkwood Mall and is serving up items like jerk chicken and jerk pork.
KFYR-TV
ND Outdoors: make your voice heard at Game and Fish advisory board public meetings
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If there is something you’d like to discuss with Game and Fish Department staff, you’ll get your chance soon. Every spring and fall the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s advisory board holds public meetings to communicate with hunters and anglers. “What we...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota earns bid to FCS playoffs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After finishing the year 7-4, North Dakota’s season continues on to the postseason. The Fighting Hawks earned an at-large bid into the FCS Playoffs. UND will travel to Weber State (9-2) this Saturday, November 26. The winner heads to Bozeman, Montana, to battle #4 Montana State.
KFYR-TV
Holiday travel crunch is on in North Dakota
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Travelers are met with sticker shock as holiday travel heats up. Travel platform Hopper forecasts Thanksgiving and Christmas travel to be up, with airfares the highest seen in five years. More people are expected to be taking trips this year too, which is a good thing...
KFYR-TV
Sledding through the snow, snowmobiles in high demand
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone in the Bismarck-Mandan area is probably sick of moving snow around. But other residents are just getting excited. The record amount of snow means they get to bring out their snowmobiles and play in the snow instead of just working to move it. If you don’t have a claim on a sled by now, you might be out of luck.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Police searching for missing man
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police need your help in locating a missing man. Police say 68-year-old Elza Maloy was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 31, leaving the 1100 block of East Broadway Avenue on foot. Maloy is 5′11″, 230 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes....
KFYR-TV
Bismarck’s widest street: neighbors grateful for the extra space, especially with all this snow!
BISMARCK, N.D. – As the snow piles up, you might notice it’s a bit of a tight squeeze driving down some Bismarck streets. Between piles of snow and cars parked on the streets, it can be tough to get one car down some city streets. But there’s a...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck family goes on shopping spree for hospitalized children
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the season of giving is underway, one family paid a trip to Target in Bismarck Friday morning to give back in a major way. The Moldenhauer family of five packed several shopping carts full of hundreds of gifts meant for children and families who will spend time in the hospital over the next year.
KFYR-TV
Huff Hills opening day: 30-year anniversary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As a 30-year anniversary gift to skiers and snowboarders alike, Huff Hills opened November 20 — the earliest opening date in all 30 years. “It’s just great because usually we don’t get to come out here until December, so the fact that they’re open this year this early is just awesome, it’s great for everyone who wants to get out,” said Scott Skokos.
KFYR-TV
Salvation Army kicks off giving season; still in need of volunteers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In almost every Christmas movie you’ll likely see snow, a Christmas tree...and a Salvation Army bell ringer. Today officially kicked off the bell-ringing season with a short program at Kirkwood Mall. The famous red kettles will be sprinkled throughout Bismarck Mandan to accept donations, but if you don’t have cash on you, there are ways to digitally donate. If donating monetarily isn’t in the budget this year, the valuable gift of your time can mean just as much.
KFYR-TV
More families in need this holiday season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More people are expected to require assistance this holiday season than in prior years. This year, the Salvation Army in Bismarck is preparing to provide toys to around 300 families, which is more than last year. Volunteer Deborah DeLaVergne sorts the toys donated by the community....
KFYR-TV
Holiday cheer volunteers: three sisters give their time to decorate for the holidays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, Sanford Medical Center along with other locations get a Christmas pick-me-up, and it is all done by volunteers. Three sisters, for the past 10 years, have been setting up Christmas trees and decorations to bring a bit of holiday cheer to the surrounding hospitals and medical centers.
KFYR-TV
Holiday shoppers turn out for The Big One
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of people will be getting holiday shopping started early this weekend with The Big One Art & Craft Fair underway at the Bismarck Event Center. More than 150 vendors are set up with handmade gifts, showcasing everything from photography to screen printing and pottery. The...
KFYR-TV
Mystics Volleyball Season Ends with Loss to Muskegon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Bismarck State College’s women’s volleyball season ended on Friday with a 3-1 loss to Muskegon Community College in the consolation round of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. The Mystics finish a highly successful season with a 33-5 record after marching to titles...
KFYR-TV
Class-B State Volleyball Semi-Finals
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Linton-HMB is the two-time defending state volleyball champion, but after the first two sets in the Class-B semi-finals against Thompson, the Lions were behind two sets to none. In the third, the Tommies were close to ending the match, however, Linton-HMB won the set 28-26. The Lions played their best volleyball of the match in the fourth set winning 25-19. In the winner take all fifth and deciding set the Lions prevailed 15-13. Shaylee Bosch had a match-high 24-kills to lead Linton-HMB. Her teammate Gracie Schumacher ended with 52 assists.
