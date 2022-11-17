Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
pct.edu
‘Horticulture Field Day’ brings tomorrow into focus
About 30 students from four area schools participated in Penn College’s 2022 Horticulture Field Day on Friday, hosted at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center by the School of Engineering Technologies and its Diesel Technology & Natural Resources Division. Competitors from Berks Career & Technology Center, Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center, Franklin County Career & Technology Center, and Wellsboro High School vied for awards in a variety of events, including equipment operation, floral design and sales presentation. Making the day run smoothly were Carl J. Bower Jr. and Justin Shelinski, members of the horticulture faculty; Justin W. Beishline, assistant dean of diesel technology and natural resources; and horticulture students and alumni (who served as contest judges and showcased their businesses). The day coincided with the college’s final Open House of the Fall 2022 semester, and included tours of the Allenwood area campus and presentations by Admissions Office staff.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
pct.edu
Penn College wrestling, women’s basketball teams show well
Pennsylvania College of Technology wrestlers got their first taste of conference competition in the NCAA era (since 2014) and the women’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season last week. FLASHBACK. Wrestling. Competing in the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference Championships for the first time, Penn College...
Kenny Chesney announces Pennsylvania tour dates
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Kenny Chesney will be making tour stops in Pennsylvania on his upcoming “I Go Back Tour.” More information regarding tickets can be found here. Presale will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. and the general sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Chesney will kick off […]
Ex-Penn College president stands to get $4M in termination suit settlement
The former president of the Pennsylvania College of Technology stands to receive $4 million to settle a federal lawsuit over his 2015 firing by a Chicago area community college. The board of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on Nov. 10 voted to drop counterclaims against Robert L....
Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
Enthusiasm for a new endeavor
Thank you for welcoming The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education to Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the next several months, the residents of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding Wyoming Valley communities are going to notice considerable exciting activity at 169 North Pennsylvania...
Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend
The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
CEO feeds thousands again this Thanksgiving
Agency says than 20,000 people provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) announced today that more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming counties were provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals, as a result of its annual Thanksgiving Project food drive. The CEO Thanksgiving Project is the largest holiday food provider for northeastern Pennsylvania.
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
Corman: 24 years in Pennsylvania Senate a ‘great ride’ full of proud moments
“Thank you all for traveling this road with me.”
A Centre County farm is bringing baby goats to local events and we’re not kid-ding around
With help from a Happy Valley Adventure Bureau grant, the farm has come up with a new way to bring the joy of baby goats to events across the county.
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
Pa. hospital stops performing emergency surgery, cites lack of need
JERSEY SHORE – One of two Geisinger hospitals in Lycoming County has stopped performing emergency surgery due to the lack of need. The monthly number of people requiring such surgery at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital typically ranged from zero to four, said Deborah Sawyer, a spokesperson for the health system based in the Danville area.
wkok.com
$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization
SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
BUnow
Hate Speech Fills Bloomsburg University
Speak of “fa**ots should hang,” racial slurs against African American students, misogynistic statements like “Women belong in the kitchen,” and attacks on Jewish people filled the Bloomsburg University Quad yesterday. The front of the Student Services Center was taped off for the demonstrators, with police and...
COVID-19 update from UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Medical professionals at UPMC Williamsport say COVID hospitalizations are significantly down compared to this time last year. However, they want the public to know that COVID is still prevalent in our communities. "400 deaths are happening country-wide per day due to COVID, which is about 2,800...
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
Comments / 0