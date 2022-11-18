ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Jackson-Davis leads No. 12 Indiana in rout of Miami (Ohio)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Senior All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of a game-high 17 points for No. 12 Indiana, which closed the first half on a 22-6 run and cruised to an 86-56 Hoosier Classic victory over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday. The Hoosiers were clinging to a 21-20 lead...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Man granted new trial in 2006 triple murder freed after plea

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An man granted a new trial in the murders of three men in Ohio more than a decade and a half ago has been released after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. Stoney Thompson, 43, was originally sentenced in Lucas County to three consecutive life...
TOLEDO, OH

