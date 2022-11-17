Read full article on original website
East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’
The Kmart store at the corner of 122nd and Sandy Boulevard had been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. When the store shuttered four years ago, the property quickly became an eyesore. Windows were boarded up with plywood. A group of homeless campers settled in across the street. Residents...
Forest Grove faces severe rent burden
One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
Opinion: Tolling won’t solve our epidemic of traffic deaths
Iannarone is executive director of The Street Trust, which advocates for a safe, equitable, low-carbon, multimodal transportation system. She is also a member of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Regional Toll Advisory Committee. Last week, Oregon leaders Rep. Susan McLain and Sen. Lee Beyer called for tolling as a...
PSU researchers: Nearly 15K evictions in Oregon in 2022
As of Nov. 6, the Oregon Judicial Department's court records reveal that 14,972 eviction cases were filed in 2022.
How does this help with the ‘climate’?
Oregon’s state land-use regulators are telling Albany, Corvallis and other cities above 50,000 population to designate “climate friendly” parts of town where people can live so they don’t need to drive to meet day-to-day needs. This state order is causing lots of work in city planning...
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller
Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
Outgoing Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results
In a council race was dominated by concerns over homelessness and crime, two issues that polls show were top of mind for Portlanders, voters decided not to reelect Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, instead choosing Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud” on Friday to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed.
Rob Wagner nominated to be next Oregon Senate president
The Lake Oswego Democrat helped party keep its majority Nov. 8; Kate Lieber of Portland is the new caucus leader.Rob Wagner, who helped keep Democrats in the majority, is their nominee to be the next president of the Oregon Senate. The Lake Oswego Democrat was chosen Friday night, Nov. 18, at a meeting of the 17 incoming Democratic senators at Gleneden Beach. Wagner will have to await a vote of the full Senate on Jan. 9, when the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session. But the choice of the majority party usually prevails. The term is for two years. Wagner...
There's talk on the streets
StreetSaver program helps city of Woodburn determine condition of its streets, prioritize repairsJust like looking at the final-cut roster after tryouts wrap up, Woodburn residents can look at a list below to see if their street or a street nearby is a pending candidate for improvements. Woodburn Public Works Director Curtis Stultz shared a presentation with the Woodburn City Council on Monday, Nov. 14, which included discussion about StreetSaver software, which the city uses to collect data on streets, rank their condition and develop a list of priorities for street improvements. The current list of selected streets are: 2nd St.,...
City Council Will Threaten to Withhold Homeless Service Funding Unless County Pays for Rental Assistance
Portland City Council is prepared Thursday to gut the annual budget for the region's agency dedicated to addressing homelessness if county legislators don't dole out additional funding to cover regional rent assistance. The request illustrates a growing animosity between members of city council and the county board of commissioners, and has been characterized as “political posturing” by local homeless advocates.
Multnomah County Board Seeks to Rename Sauvie Island Bridge
Multnomah County commissioners voted Thursday to advance a plan to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to more accurately reflect the indigenous population that first inhabited the area. Multnomah County owns the bridge connecting NW St. Helens Rd. to the island, while the island itself is owned by the state of Oregon.
Suspect in Clackamas homicides injured in Wash. shootout with police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
5 things to know about tolling in Oregon
Here's all about the where, what, when and why of the tolls coming soon to Portland's freeways.Oregon will see its first road tolls, in about two years from now. Everyone knows about the proposed tolls coming to the Portland metro area — but many of the details floating around have been only rumors. Here's everything you need to know about what ODOT has planned for the tolls, from where they will be, to how they will work, to why the transportation system needs a new source of funding, according to an ODOT announcement on November 18. Hannah Williams,...
Cable collapse highlight I-5 Bridge safety concerns
No one was hurt in the Nov. 17 the a 275-foot length length of cable fell onto a narrow walkway.A 275-foot, 2-inch-thick cable fell along a narrow pathway of the southbound Interstate Bridge span on Thursday, Nov. 17. No cars or pedestrians were in the area, and nobody was hurt. The incident required a lift of the southbound span for repairs, however. Experts say this is just the latest of many safety issues on the bridge that thousands cross every day between Oregon and Washington. A project to replace the aging spans has been authorized by both states. "We've always...
Portland area modeled homeless plan on LA's; here are 6 takeaways
A new ECONorthwest study says the Los Angeles plan isn't passing muster with residents there. A newly released study questions whether Metro's supportive services measure will significantly reduce the number of homeless people living on the streets and in shelters. The ECONorthwest study examines the effectiveness of an earlier measure in Los Angeles County that served as a model for the Metro measure, which was approved by voters on May 2020. Both measures are raising hundreds of millions of dollars every year that are being spent to prevent homelessness, pay to house the homeless, and provide supportive service to help...
Amid RSV surge, Oregon hospitals asks patients to limit visits to emergency only
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are seeing a surge in visits as respiratory viruses circulate particularly among children. Hospitals are also still dealing with a staffing crisis, and have asked Oregonians to only visit Emergency Departments, ERs, and urgent care centers if strictly necessary. "Because of the high volume...
Outdoor burn ban reestablished for Washington Co. and all TVF&R service areas
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Following a brush fire near Beef Bend Road on Saturday morning, fire authorities in Washington County and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue have reestablished a burn ban, according to TVF&R. The ban, effective immediately, includes TVF&R’s service area in Clackamas, Yamhill, and Multnomah counties. The...
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
