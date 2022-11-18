Read full article on original website
Related
Scott Peterson Is Moved Off Death Row, Two Years After Death Sentence Was Overturned
Scott Peterson is now being housed at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, where his attorney says he'll be able to "have more of a normal prison life." Scott Peterson has been moved off San Quentin State Prison’s death row more than two years after his death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court.
Advocate
Conviction in Gay-Bashing Murder of Scott Johnson Overturned
An appeals court in Australia Friday set aside the conviction of the man who had pleaded guilty to the 1988 gay-bashing murder of an American citizen. Scott Phillip White, now 52, had declared himself “Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!” of the murder of postgraduate mathematician Scott Johnson, then 27, at a pretrial hearing this year. White was quickly convicted but soon appealed his decision and applied to withdraw his guilty plea, saying the unexpected courtroom declaration of guilt was made under duress. A New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal Friday overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial for White, according to a report in the Star Observer.
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Transgender YouTuber never placed in men's unit, corrections official says
Correction officials in Florida are denying that YouTube and Tiktok influencer Nikita Dragun was ever in a men's unit in jail during the arrest period.
toofab.com
Dad Cleared of Neglecting Adopted Daughter Accused of Being Adult Posing as 6-Year-Old Child
The case drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan," as the girl's family accused her of plotting to kill them. Natalia Grace Barnett made headlines back in 2019 when her bizarre story -- which drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan" -- became the focus of a Dr. Phil episode. At the time, Natalia claimed her adopted parents abandoned her at her own apartment when she was just a child, after legally changing her birth date to make her an adult.
Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free
Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
Charges dropped against men accused of gang raping 8 women at music video shoot in South Africa: "We are completely outraged"
Women's rights groups in South Africa expressed outrage Thursday and criticized police for perceived failures after charges were dropped against 14 men accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. State prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence...
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Pennsylvania dad accused of burying daughter, 6, in backyard hole as punishment
A Pennsylvania father is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly beating, choking, and even burying his 6-year-old daughter in a hole in the yard.
Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer
Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
Iowa serial killer fears: Woman behind murder claims gave police conflicting details in 2021, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help move their bodies.
Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence
Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
Woman accused of murdering and dismembering landlord expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of murdering and dismembering her landlord is expected back in court.Frances Walker, 69, was killed earlier this month at a home in Arcadia Terrace.Police found some of Walker's body in that home as well as in a trash can near Foster Beach. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder and has been uncooperative with police and hasn't talked to them. But, officers believe she was angry she was being evicted.The suspect is being held on no bond.
BBC
Supreme Court: India shocked as men sentenced to death for rape freed
Ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi woman was found gang raped and murdered in the fields of the neighbouring state of Haryana, it was described as a "rarest of rare" case. Indians were shocked by news reports which detailed the brutality to which the teenager - named Anamika in court documents as her real name could not be revealed under Indian law - had been subjected.
Man arrested at Scottish hospital last year is U.S. fugitive who faked his own death, court rules
A man who was arrested in a Scottish hospital last year is in fact an American fugitive who faked his own death to avoid rape and sexual assault charges, a court ruled Friday. Nicholas Rossi, 35, has spent over a year trying to convince authorities that he is Arthur Knight, an orphan from Ireland who has never been to the U.S.
DNA Clears California Man Who Spent 38 Years In Prison For 1983 Rape And Murder
“I prayed for many years that this day would come,” Maurice Hastings told reporters after spending nearly four decades in prison for the 1983 murder and sexual assault of Roberta Wydermyer. A California man who was wrongfully convicted in the 1983 murder and rape of a woman who was...
Man sentenced to two terms of life in prison after DNA linked him to 1982 killings of Colorado women
A man convicted of killing two women who disappeared near a Colorado ski resort town nearly 40 years ago after DNA testing identified him as a suspect was sentenced on Monday to two terms of life in prison after the women's relatives called for the maximum punishment for the slayings that forever changed their families.
Pakistani man sentenced to die for killing ex-wife from US
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ex-husband of an American woman of Pakistani origin was convicted of murdering her as part of a property dispute and sentenced to death Saturday by a Pakistani court. The district court in Rawalpindi also sentenced Rizwan Habib’s father and an employee to seven years in...
Execution of Alabama death row prisoner is called off, state official says, citing time constraints from late-night court battle
The US Supreme Court has overruled a federal appeals court's stay of execution for Alabama death-row prisoner Kenneth Smith, allowing the state to proceed with Smith's execution before his death warrant expires at midnight Thursday.
Juror declared kingpin ‘not guilty, not guilty’ in trial ‘fix’, court hears
A juror attempted to “fix” a drugs kingpin’s trial, declaring he was “not guilty, not guilty” before even discussing the case, a court has heard.Damien Drackley was allegedly promised £5,000 to sway fellow jurors in the Warwick Crown Court case of Leslie Allen.It was part of a “concerted attempt” by Allen, 66, to evade justice in 2018 after being caught with £150,000 of cocaine and cannabis, the Old Bailey was told.While on bail, Allen also allegedly got two witnesses to lie for him, with one of them, nicknamed “Del Boy”, winking at Drackley – Juror One – from the witness...
Comments / 0