Scott Peterson Is Moved Off Death Row, Two Years After Death Sentence Was Overturned
Scott Peterson is now being housed at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, where his attorney says he'll be able to "have more of a normal prison life." Scott Peterson has been moved off San Quentin State Prison’s death row more than two years after his death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court.
Former Brazilian congresswoman guilty of ordering husband’s murder
A former Brazilian congresswoman has been found guilty of ordering the murder of her preacher husband and sentenced to 50 years and 28 days in prison, bringing an end to one of the most sensational crimes in recent Brazilian history. The celebrity gospel singer Flordelis dos Santos de Souza, known...
Advocate
Conviction in Gay-Bashing Murder of Scott Johnson Overturned
An appeals court in Australia Friday set aside the conviction of the man who had pleaded guilty to the 1988 gay-bashing murder of an American citizen. Scott Phillip White, now 52, had declared himself “Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!” of the murder of postgraduate mathematician Scott Johnson, then 27, at a pretrial hearing this year. White was quickly convicted but soon appealed his decision and applied to withdraw his guilty plea, saying the unexpected courtroom declaration of guilt was made under duress. A New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal Friday overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial for White, according to a report in the Star Observer.
Convict Says He Killed Young Florida Waitress – But Her Husband Is Already Behind Bars For The Murder
Jeremy Scott says in the final episode of the podcast "Bone Valley" that it was him, not Leo Schofield, who is responsible for Michelle Saum Schofield's 1987 murder, but prosecutors say he isn't credible. For more than 30 years, Leo Schofield has been behind bars serving time for the murder...
Nebraska man sentenced to death for killing Tinder date loses appeal after cutting throat at his own trial
A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Nebraska woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the...
Transgender YouTuber never placed in men's unit, corrections official says
Correction officials in Florida are denying that YouTube and Tiktok influencer Nikita Dragun was ever in a men's unit in jail during the arrest period.
Transgender influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men’s jail after arrest: ‘Extremely disturbing and dangerous’
Transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun was released from a Miami jail on Wednesday after she was temporarily held in a men’s unit.Dragun, 26, was arrested at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach on Monday after she was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony battery of a law enforcement officer, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by USA TODAY.Hotel security staff were reportedly called to Dragun’s hotel room where loud music was playing. Police records show the transgender YouTuber was “causing a disturbance for a long period of time” and was walking around the hotel pool “unclothed”. After she...
Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved
The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Pennsylvania dad accused of burying daughter, 6, in backyard hole as punishment
A Pennsylvania father is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly beating, choking, and even burying his 6-year-old daughter in a hole in the yard.
Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer
Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
Iowa serial killer fears: Woman behind murder claims gave police conflicting details in 2021, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help move their bodies.
Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence
Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
DNA Clears California Man Who Spent 38 Years In Prison For 1983 Rape And Murder
“I prayed for many years that this day would come,” Maurice Hastings told reporters after spending nearly four decades in prison for the 1983 murder and sexual assault of Roberta Wydermyer. A California man who was wrongfully convicted in the 1983 murder and rape of a woman who was...
US servicewoman charged over motorcyclist’s death ‘on duty at time’, court told
A US servicewoman was still on duty as she drove home from work at a Suffolk military base and allegedly killed a motorcyclist, her lawyer has told a court.Father-of-one Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord car collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on August 26.Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram is considering the issue of jurisdiction in the case, amid...
Pakistani man sentenced to die for killing ex-wife from US
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ex-husband of an American woman of Pakistani origin was convicted of murdering her as part of a property dispute and sentenced to death Saturday by a Pakistani court. The district court in Rawalpindi also sentenced Rizwan Habib’s father and an employee to seven years in...
Appeals Court weighs Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black's disability claims
Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black told a state appeals court on Tuesday that he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Terrifying True Story Of ‘Railroad Killer’ Ángel Maturino Reséndiz
A train-hopping serial killer, Ángel Maturino Reséndiz murdered up to 23 innocent people in Mexico and the United States in the late 1980s and '90s. Am itinerant Mexican serial killer who illegally rode freight trains across the U.S., Ángel Maturino Reséndiz hopped on and off at will to target victims he found close to the railroad. His attacks were distinctive for their brutal blows to victims’ heads, often caused by objects found in the victims’ own homes. Known as the Railroad Killer, he was at one point the FBI’s most wanted fugitive.
Juror declared kingpin ‘not guilty, not guilty’ in trial ‘fix’, court hears
A juror attempted to “fix” a drugs kingpin’s trial, declaring he was “not guilty, not guilty” before even discussing the case, a court has heard.Damien Drackley was allegedly promised £5,000 to sway fellow jurors in the Warwick Crown Court case of Leslie Allen.It was part of a “concerted attempt” by Allen, 66, to evade justice in 2018 after being caught with £150,000 of cocaine and cannabis, the Old Bailey was told.While on bail, Allen also allegedly got two witnesses to lie for him, with one of them, nicknamed “Del Boy”, winking at Drackley – Juror One – from the witness...
Ex-UK student accused of attacking Black student waives court hearing. What happens next
Sophia Rosing, the former UK student who has been charged with a assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, appeared in court Tuesday with her attorney and her parents.
