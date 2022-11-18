Read full article on original website
Manager search committee, Rescue Plan options on county council agenda
Luzerne County Council on Tuesday will discuss the formation of a citizen search committee to find qualified candidates to be the county’s next full-time manager. Council will also discuss a proposal to allot a portion of the county’s share of American Rescue Plan funding to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, which would funnel the money to county residents in need.
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
Car engulfed in flames in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A car burst into flames shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The fire happened at Grape Street and MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. 69 News has heard no reports of injuries. There's no word on what caused the fire.
Even colder and windy Sunday then temps warm for next week
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High: 35. The cold continues to be the big weather story for our weekend as high temperatures Saturday were even lower compared to the end of this past work and school week. While we did see mostly sunny skies Saturday, afternoon highs only reached the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with wind chills around or just below freezing thanks to a west-southwesterly wind occasionally gusting between 25 and 30 miles-per-hour. Typical highs this time of the year should still be in the low 50s. While the weather will remain dry and sunny for the remainder of the weekend, temperatures will continue to get colder giving us more of a January feel. Sunday is expected to feature highs just a few degrees above freezing along with gustier winds and wind chills down in the teens to start the day and likely only in the 20s even during the afternoon. The cold and wind begin to ease on Monday, at least a little, before it's a return to more seasonable temperatures for holiday travel Tuesday, Wednesday, and the Thanksgiving holiday with continued sunshine and highs around 50 degrees. Black Friday looks to be our next unsettled day with what now seems to be just a rain event.
