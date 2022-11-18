Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley
ARREST — A Santa Ynez resident was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. after he was allegedly found in possession of loaded firearms, including one allegedly stolen from the victim of alleged domestic violence that took place in April 2020. Jason Loren Birdwell was taken into custody and booked on...
Roses & Raspberries: Kudos to election workers, Teacher of the Year and turkey donors
We open this week’s news recap with a bouquet of condolence movie passes to theater-goers now mourning the loss of yet another movie venue on the Central Coast. With no advance notice, Santa Maria’s 10-screen Edwards Cinemas shuttered last week, its popcorn poppers and soda dispensers moved out of sight, an array of theater memorabilia strewn across the lobby floor.
3 Santa Barbara County eateries added to online Michelin Guide listing
The Michelin Guide recently added three Santa Barbara County restaurants to a list of 34 other distinguished California establishments that now appear as "New" on the guide.michelin.com website. Two North County locations listed in the updated guide include peasants FEAST of Solvang, Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, as well...
Los Alamos resident launches 3-day festival benefitting local women and families in crisis
Los Alamos nonprofit Build Her Empire will host its inaugural community fundraising event, Los Alamos Flea, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Dec. 2 to 4 to benefit women and families in need around the Santa Ynez Valley. The three-day festival will feature thrift shopping, live music, guest speakers, book signings,...
Santa Ynez Valley libraries offering holiday events, posting updated schedules
Solvang Library's "Holiday Hallway Booksale" kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring an assortment of books, DVDs, and audio for sale at the hallway lobby. Sale tables will be refreshed daily, library staff say. An ongoing program through November includes a free...
Cold nights, warmer days through Thanksgiving weekend | Central Coast Weather Report
This week will resemble last week's weather as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cool and crisp mornings, mild afternoons, and dry conditions through the Thanksgiving Day weekend.
'A sense of community': Solvang Senior Center sets membership goal to have every senior join in 2023
The Solvang Senior Center is setting a goal to expand its membership to include every local senior citizen in an effort to fortify community and combat social isolation often experienced by the senior population. “Some seniors in our community see very few people except when they come to the Center,”...
Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden to light up for holiday lights festival
Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural "Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival" will kick off Friday, Dec. 2, showcasing thousands of glowing lights strung throughout the garden, including installments like LED animal figures and a rainbow display. The evening festival will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
CHAMPS! Pioneer Valley boys win at CIF cross country finals as Braves and Spartans take second
Thursday was a good day for area cross country teams. Pioneer Valley and Lompoc finished 1-2 in the CIF Central Section Division 3 race at Woodward Park in Fresno. Orcutt Academy's girls were second in the Division 4 final and San Luis Obispo's boys won the Division 1 race. Paso Robles was second in the girls Division 2 race. Pioneer Valley's girls finished fifth in Division 3.
Santa Ynez grad Julia Pritchard continues to rack up accolades at Sonoma State
Santa Ynez High graduate Julia Pritchard has had a successful run playing soccer at Sonoma State to say the least. The senior defender earned her third All-West Region selection while with the Seawolves, a run that dates all the way back to the 2019 season. Pritchard was named to the...
Cal Poly to host Portland State to wrap up its season
The Cal Poly football team will finish its 2022 season with a Saturday night Big Sky Conference home game against Portland State. Kickoff time is set for 5:02 p.m. at Mustang Memorial Field on the Cal Poly campus. The Vikings will come to town 4-6, 3-4. The Mustangs, 1-9, 0-7...
