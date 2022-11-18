ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

syvnews.com

Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

ARREST — A Santa Ynez resident was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. after he was allegedly found in possession of loaded firearms, including one allegedly stolen from the victim of alleged domestic violence that took place in April 2020. Jason Loren Birdwell was taken into custody and booked on...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Roses & Raspberries: Kudos to election workers, Teacher of the Year and turkey donors

We open this week’s news recap with a bouquet of condolence movie passes to theater-goers now mourning the loss of yet another movie venue on the Central Coast. With no advance notice, Santa Maria’s 10-screen Edwards Cinemas shuttered last week, its popcorn poppers and soda dispensers moved out of sight, an array of theater memorabilia strewn across the lobby floor.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden to light up for holiday lights festival

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural "Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival" will kick off Friday, Dec. 2, showcasing thousands of glowing lights strung throughout the garden, including installments like LED animal figures and a rainbow display. The evening festival will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
BUELLTON, CA
syvnews.com

CHAMPS! Pioneer Valley boys win at CIF cross country finals as Braves and Spartans take second

Thursday was a good day for area cross country teams. Pioneer Valley and Lompoc finished 1-2 in the CIF Central Section Division 3 race at Woodward Park in Fresno. Orcutt Academy's girls were second in the Division 4 final and San Luis Obispo's boys won the Division 1 race. Paso Robles was second in the girls Division 2 race. Pioneer Valley's girls finished fifth in Division 3.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Cal Poly to host Portland State to wrap up its season

The Cal Poly football team will finish its 2022 season with a Saturday night Big Sky Conference home game against Portland State. Kickoff time is set for 5:02 p.m. at Mustang Memorial Field on the Cal Poly campus. The Vikings will come to town 4-6, 3-4. The Mustangs, 1-9, 0-7...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

