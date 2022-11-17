ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

State grant prompts Community Arts Center to replace outdated equipment

Williamsport, Pa. — The Community Arts Center is a historic piece of architecture, but historical technology doesn't always stand up to modern standards. Thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania state government, the Center is installing new lighting and a new film projector. The upgrades are being made thanks to a $150,000 Keystone Communities Grant from the State Department of Community and Economic Development. The grant was made possible in part by support from State Senator Gene Yaw, who is the chair of the Board...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pct.edu

‘Horticulture Field Day’ brings tomorrow into focus

About 30 students from four area schools participated in Penn College’s 2022 Horticulture Field Day on Friday, hosted at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center by the School of Engineering Technologies and its Diesel Technology & Natural Resources Division. Competitors from Berks Career & Technology Center, Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center, Franklin County Career & Technology Center, and Wellsboro High School vied for awards in a variety of events, including equipment operation, floral design and sales presentation. Making the day run smoothly were Carl J. Bower Jr. and Justin Shelinski, members of the horticulture faculty; Justin W. Beishline, assistant dean of diesel technology and natural resources; and horticulture students and alumni (who served as contest judges and showcased their businesses). The day coincided with the college’s final Open House of the Fall 2022 semester, and included tours of the Allenwood area campus and presentations by Admissions Office staff.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

West Side Central Catholic class of 1960 takes part in reunion with classes of 1958, 1959

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. West Side Central Catholic High School classes of 1958, 1959 and 1960 recently held a combined reunion at St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. Shown are the members of the class of 1960 that we were able to find. If anyone else would like to join in next year’s reunion, please notify Mary Lou Lampman Heffers at [email protected] or send a note to 578 Wesmoreland Ave., Kingston PA 18704. Shown from left are first row: Arleen Allen Paul, Eileen Truskey, Mary Lou Lampman Heffers, Joan Passarelli Gibbon, Frank James. Second row: Joyce Caccia Koptko, Monica Stuhko Mickiewicz, Felicia Gulla Pattan, Judith Michael Vanderpool, Mary Ann Laktasic Bellanca, Marion Mascelli Lamoreux, Arlene Devine James. Third row: Dick Cominsky, Tom Ford, Tom Sukoski, Myron Mickiewicz, Betsy Johnson Balonis. Bernard Kadish was the photographer.
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bradford County facilities to get funding

Bradford County, Pa. — The state will give more than $3 million in funding for improvements to a care center and medical facility in Bradford County. Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) said the funding will support facility improvements at both Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Lutheran Home at Kane. “It is important we continue to invest in our health care and long-term care facilities to...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization

SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
SUNBURY, PA
therecord-online.com

Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Widespread power outages affected State College Borough

UPDATE: As of Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 a.m., approximately 20 residents are without power in the area of VCA Metzger Animal Hospital. Power is expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m. There are no other reported outages. The original story can be found below. STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College borough residents have […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Times Leader

Enthusiasm for a new endeavor

Thank you for welcoming The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education to Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the next several months, the residents of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding Wyoming Valley communities are going to notice considerable exciting activity at 169 North Pennsylvania...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Election issues run beyond Election Bureau

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. We are all aware of the problems that were experienced on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. There seems to be a rush to judgement without any results of an investigation. Let the process play out and then and only then proceed with appropriate actions if it is warranted. There is something much more fundamental happening in Luzerne County that has ultimately resulted in the problems of not only this election, but elections in the past few years.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Police investigation into missing LH youth incident

LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of 7 p.m. Friday a missing Lock Haven youth had been located and reported safe. On Saturday, in response to a Record request for any additional information as to the circumstances of the 17-year-old male’s disappearance and location, police said, “Due to that case still being an open investigation the Lock Haven City P.D. isn’t releasing any details at this time.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
wkok.com

Danville Volunteers Hold Real ‘Live Fire’ Training Exercise Sunday

DANVILLE – The Danville volunteer fire departments along with some other Valley fire departments spent almost eight hours training in the cold Sunday. The volunteers received a donated home so they could practice actual fire fighting. Preceding the training burn, students took an eight hour refresher class during the last two weeks.
DANVILLE, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven police say missing youth has been located

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police posted word Friday night that a missing teen has been located. No other information was immediately available. That word followed a 24-hour search for the 17-year-old male reported missing from his E. Water Street home Thursday night. Therecord-online will provide additional information when...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Lane Restrictions on Veterans Memorial Bridge Ramps in Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – There will be some bridge work on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sunbury today. The partial lane restrictions will be on the Route 61 southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township, Snyder County. A concrete median barrier will be repaied. Work will be done between 7:00 and noon.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

