FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Penn College president stands to get $4M in termination suit settlement
The former president of the Pennsylvania College of Technology stands to receive $4 million to settle a federal lawsuit over his 2015 firing by a Chicago area community college. The board of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on Nov. 10 voted to drop counterclaims against Robert L....
State grant prompts Community Arts Center to replace outdated equipment
Williamsport, Pa. — The Community Arts Center is a historic piece of architecture, but historical technology doesn't always stand up to modern standards. Thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania state government, the Center is installing new lighting and a new film projector. The upgrades are being made thanks to a $150,000 Keystone Communities Grant from the State Department of Community and Economic Development. The grant was made possible in part by support from State Senator Gene Yaw, who is the chair of the Board...
pct.edu
‘Horticulture Field Day’ brings tomorrow into focus
About 30 students from four area schools participated in Penn College’s 2022 Horticulture Field Day on Friday, hosted at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center by the School of Engineering Technologies and its Diesel Technology & Natural Resources Division. Competitors from Berks Career & Technology Center, Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center, Franklin County Career & Technology Center, and Wellsboro High School vied for awards in a variety of events, including equipment operation, floral design and sales presentation. Making the day run smoothly were Carl J. Bower Jr. and Justin Shelinski, members of the horticulture faculty; Justin W. Beishline, assistant dean of diesel technology and natural resources; and horticulture students and alumni (who served as contest judges and showcased their businesses). The day coincided with the college’s final Open House of the Fall 2022 semester, and included tours of the Allenwood area campus and presentations by Admissions Office staff.
West Side Central Catholic class of 1960 takes part in reunion with classes of 1958, 1959
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. West Side Central Catholic High School classes of 1958, 1959 and 1960 recently held a combined reunion at St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. Shown are the members of the class of 1960 that we were able to find. If anyone else would like to join in next year’s reunion, please notify Mary Lou Lampman Heffers at [email protected] or send a note to 578 Wesmoreland Ave., Kingston PA 18704. Shown from left are first row: Arleen Allen Paul, Eileen Truskey, Mary Lou Lampman Heffers, Joan Passarelli Gibbon, Frank James. Second row: Joyce Caccia Koptko, Monica Stuhko Mickiewicz, Felicia Gulla Pattan, Judith Michael Vanderpool, Mary Ann Laktasic Bellanca, Marion Mascelli Lamoreux, Arlene Devine James. Third row: Dick Cominsky, Tom Ford, Tom Sukoski, Myron Mickiewicz, Betsy Johnson Balonis. Bernard Kadish was the photographer.
Bradford County facilities to get funding
Bradford County, Pa. — The state will give more than $3 million in funding for improvements to a care center and medical facility in Bradford County. Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) said the funding will support facility improvements at both Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Lutheran Home at Kane. “It is important we continue to invest in our health care and long-term care facilities to...
wkok.com
$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization
SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
therecord-online.com
Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
Widespread power outages affected State College Borough
UPDATE: As of Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 a.m., approximately 20 residents are without power in the area of VCA Metzger Animal Hospital. Power is expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m. There are no other reported outages. The original story can be found below. STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College borough residents have […]
Enthusiasm for a new endeavor
Thank you for welcoming The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education to Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the next several months, the residents of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding Wyoming Valley communities are going to notice considerable exciting activity at 169 North Pennsylvania...
A Centre County farm is bringing baby goats to local events and we’re not kid-ding around
With help from a Happy Valley Adventure Bureau grant, the farm has come up with a new way to bring the joy of baby goats to events across the county.
Pa. hospital stops performing emergency surgery, cites lack of need
JERSEY SHORE – One of two Geisinger hospitals in Lycoming County has stopped performing emergency surgery due to the lack of need. The monthly number of people requiring such surgery at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital typically ranged from zero to four, said Deborah Sawyer, a spokesperson for the health system based in the Danville area.
WFMZ-TV Online
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
Election issues run beyond Election Bureau
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. We are all aware of the problems that were experienced on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. There seems to be a rush to judgement without any results of an investigation. Let the process play out and then and only then proceed with appropriate actions if it is warranted. There is something much more fundamental happening in Luzerne County that has ultimately resulted in the problems of not only this election, but elections in the past few years.
therecord-online.com
Police investigation into missing LH youth incident
LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of 7 p.m. Friday a missing Lock Haven youth had been located and reported safe. On Saturday, in response to a Record request for any additional information as to the circumstances of the 17-year-old male’s disappearance and location, police said, “Due to that case still being an open investigation the Lock Haven City P.D. isn’t releasing any details at this time.”
wkok.com
Danville Volunteers Hold Real ‘Live Fire’ Training Exercise Sunday
DANVILLE – The Danville volunteer fire departments along with some other Valley fire departments spent almost eight hours training in the cold Sunday. The volunteers received a donated home so they could practice actual fire fighting. Preceding the training burn, students took an eight hour refresher class during the last two weeks.
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven police say missing youth has been located
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police posted word Friday night that a missing teen has been located. No other information was immediately available. That word followed a 24-hour search for the 17-year-old male reported missing from his E. Water Street home Thursday night. Therecord-online will provide additional information when...
CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
wkok.com
Lane Restrictions on Veterans Memorial Bridge Ramps in Snyder County
Montoursville, PA – There will be some bridge work on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sunbury today. The partial lane restrictions will be on the Route 61 southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township, Snyder County. A concrete median barrier will be repaied. Work will be done between 7:00 and noon.
