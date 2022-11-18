Effective: 2022-11-20 20:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will continue a slow, steady decline this week within Minor Flood Stage. Residents and interests along the river should expect a continuation of Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water surrounds homes on stilts on Prevatt road, entering garages on the first story. Water fills yards and ditches along Whitcomb Drive and Lake Harney road. Roads flood in the Palm Shores and Mullet Lake areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Tuesday and remain at that level through Friday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 8.7 Sun 7 pm 8.6 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.5

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO